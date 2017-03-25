One Direction’s Harry Styles Is A Rock Star: Fans Get Ready To Rock To New Album

One Direction’s Harry Styles is delivering on the first of three albums he promised to record for Columbia Records last year. Columbia won the high-stakes bidding war for the right to produce Styles’ solo albums with a bid of $80 million dollars for three albums according to Daily Mail.

Harry Styles of One Direction had many offers according to Hits Daily Double, including an offer from Apple for $25 million for one album. Hits Daily Double speculated last July that Columbia would need to sell only 5 million albums in order to reach the break-even point on the first album.

Now the One Direction rock star and Columbia Records are preparing to reap the rewards, as millions of One Direction fans anxiously await the April 7 release of the One Direction crooner’s hard rocking new solo album.

Harry Styles’ new album is strongly rumored to be released on April 7, since radio personality Elvis Duran reportedly commented on a potential release date. Elvis Duran said he would be playing Styles’ new track in “two Fridays time,” according to MTV, who reported on this tweet.

???? | Elvis Duran said that he heard Harry’s single and it will be played on radio on April 7th. Nothing has been confirmed yet. — Harry Styles Updates (@BestDailyHarry) March 24, 2017

One Direction’s Harry Styles’ new album has been long awaited and fans are eager to hear what many music industry experts are calling an authentic 1970s style classic rock album from the pop teen idol gone rock star. Although not so much as a note has been released to fans, a few music industry icons have ventured an opinion.

Harry’s friend and longtime collaborator Johnny McDaid is quoted in The Sun.

“[Harry Styles is] really authentic and he has an incredible voice, so we’ve been writing a lot of songs. We’ve been writing songs for years together. I’m really excited by the way he’s sounding at the minute, he’s such a talent. I think the world is going to be really shocked at what he comes up with.”

Harry Styles’ new album is also a source of excitement for Sony’s Rob Stringer who is also quoted in The Sun.

“Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Harry Styles’ new music is being considered authentic by at least two music industry experts. This term means that Styles’ music is not specifically aimed toward the commercial expectations and is instead true to more artistic pursuits. Rock music was never intended to be mainstream or commercial like pop.

Authentic also implies it is true to the classic rock genre of the time period specified, namely the late ’60s and early 1970s. Commercial or not, though, Styles’ new album is likely to do very well on the charts.

Harry Styles of One Direction, to translate it further, is a real rock star hopefully producing music similar to great rock icons in the past such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Queen, and so on. Harry Styles has been tossing out huge hints of his album’s direction for many months according to the Inquisitr.

Harry Styles’ music will be different than One Direction’s sound. Hits Daily Double reports the new album is classic rock reminiscent of Queen and David Bowie.

“Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular. The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

Harry Styles of One Direction is taking his music to a whole other direction to even be compared to the likes of David Bowie and Queen. These bands represent some of the best of a time-honored musical tradition that took enormous skill to produce.

Could One Direction’s Harry Styles, with his vast popularity among young teens, usher in a whole new wave of rock music, in an era where pop has ruled the charts for over a decade? It seems the answer to that question will be at least partially revealed in April, as fans react to Harry’s new sound.

Harry Styles of One Direction has honed his craft and is presenting himself as a serious rock musician.

