‘This Is Us’ Cast Salary Revealed As They Demand More Money For New Seasons

When the show This Is Us was revealed, everyone knew that it would be a big show, but maybe they didn’t realize how big it would be. Now the cast of This Is Us realizes that they have already been renewed for two seasons and they aren’t getting paid enough for what they are doing on this big show. Radar Online shared that the cast of This Is Us is allegedly trying to get higher paychecks for future episodes.

An inside source shared the details about the cast of This Is Us wanting to change up the plans for the upcoming years. The source said, “The show had been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. But the cast will not be getting a pay raise. Now, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are teaming up together to try and get a raise.” Other stars have done this in the past because they didn’t feel like they were getting paid enough. So far, the cast of This Is Us is not speaking out about these alleged negotiations.

The show This Is Us is a huge hit, so it isn’t shocking at all that they would want a raise. It turns out that Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel each received $750,000 per episode of Gilmore Girls on Netflix. Sources claim that the This Is Us cast is getting less than $100,000 each per episode. This is not a very big pay day for a hit as big as This Is Us, but when they did the negotiations, they had no idea that it would end up as huge as it has in just one season.

Hollywood Life shared not long ago that the stars of The Big Bang Theory are actually getting paid almost $1 million per episode. Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jim Parsons all did negotiations to get these huge paychecks. Before this new deal, they were getting $350,000 per episode and then they got the huge pay raise. The cast of This Is Us probably won’t get that big of a pay raise right away, but if the hit show can keep going, you never know how much they will get paid.

The first season of This Is Us won the viewers over, but one thing that they didn’t do was tell everyone how Jack dies. Everyone is really curious about the details on how it is going to happen, but they are making sure to keep it a secret. In Touch Weekly shared the details about what Chrissy Metz had to say about how Jack will die. She feels like the fans will be surprised about how Jack died. She went on to share her thoughts.

“When I did hear about how he passed, I was like, ‘Uh…whoa. But as Sterling [K. Brown] has said before, he passed away in the way that he lived his life.”

A lot of people expected This Is Us to show everyone how Jack died on Season 1 of the show, but they put it off, and it could be during the next season or even further into the show. Regardless, it has already been confirmed that This Is Us will be back for at least two more seasons.

Are you shocked to hear that the cast of This Is Us is allegedly trying to get a raise before next season? Do you think that they deserve more pay? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss This Is Us when it returns for at least two more seasons.

