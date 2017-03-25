Rob Kardashian To Star In A Dating Show, But Blac Chyna Wants Him Back

It seems that Rob Kardashian is ready to move on from Blac Chyna after their recent split. According to Life & Style, the reality TV star is starring on his own version of The Bachelor. His mom Kris Jenner is already in talks with television executives regarding a show called Rob’s Romance where they document his search for new love. She even already wrote a synopsis for the new series.

“It’ll have a similar vibe to The Bachelor in that Rob will go on dates with a variety of women in hope of finding the one,” an insider revealed.

Unlike the popular ABC dating game show, they added a new twist to the new Kardashian show. The Los Angeles-born celebrity will take some of the girls in high-end hot spots whereas the others will be taken to fast food restaurants like Burger King or Taco Bell.

“Kris wants to identify the gold diggers who want Rob for his fame and fortune,” their source explained.

According to the magazine, the 61-year-old TV personality scrambled to find a new show for her son after Blac Chyna refused to do another season of Rob & Chyna. The 28-year-old video vixen is completely over her relationship with her former fiancé and doesn’t want to film anymore. She even threatened Kris that they need to pay her if they continued the series without her.

There have been reports coming out that Rob Kardashian is devastated over his split from Blac Chyna. He is reportedly back to emotional eating which is not good for his diabetes. His family is worried about him because he could end up in the hospital if he continues doing this. Maybe finding a new love through his reality show could help him move on from his ex-girlfriend.

Despite their recent breakup, the exes remained civil for the sake of their baby girl Dream. During his 30th birthday, Blac made a surprise appearance at his party. She brought with her their 4-month-old daughter who looked adorable wearing a St. Patrick’s Day outfit. He even shared a photo of his child on Instagram calling her the best gift of all.

The best gift of all‼️????????????????☘️????????????☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

According to People, the party was attended by his mom Kris and sisters Khloe and Kourtney together with his nieces and nephews. His former lover joined their afternoon gathering at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village where they watched a private screening of Beauty and the Beast. However, she must have been forced to go there because the party was filmed for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They didn’t even sit beside each other at the cinema.

“Rob seemed happy,” their source said. “He spent some time with his baby daughter, before they all watched a movie.”

There have been reports coming out that Blac Chyna wanted to reunite with Rob Kardashian because of money problems. According to Radar Online, the former stripper had a change of heart probably because she felt threatened by her ex-boyfriend’s new show. This means that there will be no more second season of their reality show.

“Blac got really scared recently after they broke up again because she was afraid that her money was running out,” a Kardashian family insider revealed.

According to their source, her appearance at his birthday party was a huge step to get what she wants – and that is to get back with the father of her baby Dream. However, she wanted him to pull himself together before getting back with him. During an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Blac Chyna hinted reuniting with Rob Kardashian.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she confessed. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]