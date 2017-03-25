Amber Heard Confesses That Being Bisexual ‘Did Impact My Career’

Divorcing Johnny Depp probably earned Amber Heard far more publicity than any one of her films and, while public opinion about that personal struggle is still greatly polarized, Amber has moved on and tried to regain her good Hollywood standing. Being single and available has created a whole new set of challenges for Amber and, among them, came the issue of whether or not to keep her sexual orientation safely tucked away in the proverbial closet. Instead of making a conscious decision, Amber simply lived her life and let the chips fall where they might. Now, Ms. Heard is talking openly about the consequences of living openly as a bisexual actress.

Amber Heard Never Hid Her Bisexuality And She Paid For It

Entertainment Tonight reports that Ms. Heard was warned against living out of the closet, as far as her bisexuality was concerned, and suggests that those advising her believed her Hollywood successes might be limited by her non-straight orientation. Ms. Heard chose not to heed the advice and lived openly as a bisexual actress, but she says she now sees how much more difficult it made life in Hollywood.

“It did impact my career, it was difficult,” Amber says. “It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it. I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

The big problem was that directors doubted Amber’s ability to play a straight woman in a believable manner, particularly in relation to love scenes with leading male actors. Heard wasn’t discouraged. In fact, she says she took it as a challenge to sway the minds of those directors with her acting talents.

Long before Johnny Depp came along, Amber was dating Tasya van Ree, but the actress says that relationship was never the focus of the media, because no one really asked about it. Things changed after Ree and Ms. Heard split up and Amber publicly lamented over the lost relationship, sharing that the break-up “definitely was a big deal” to her.

From that point forward, the actress says the media changed the way they referred to her, going from citing her as “Amber Heard” to citing her as “out lesbian Amber Heard,” which instantly lumped her into a category that wasn’t really accurate at all.

Amber Still Has A Claim On Elon Musk

Since splitting from Johnny Depp, People reports that Amber has been seeing Elon Musk, though it’s still unclear how serious their relationship is at this point. It is known that Heard and the Tesla founder are still attending public events together, though that may mean they share a casual friendship. The two were spotted at the red carpet premiere of Al Gore’s latest documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

Ms. Heard has often shared her passion for environmental and social causes, so it’s not surprising that she would join Musk in attending the screening of the new film, which was hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Musk and Amber created speculation, when they were seen in each other’s company, during their respective divorces, though reps for each have asserted that the two share a close friendship.

Elon Musk first became acquainted with Amber Heard in 2013, when he asked Machete Kills director Robert Rodriguez to introduce him to the actress. At the time, it was stated that Elon was reaching out to Ms. Heard just because he likes to meet new and interesting people.

Reps continue to deny knowledge of a romance between Mr. Musk and Ms. Heard.

“Amber and Elon are friends and have been for a few years,” said an Elon Musk source.

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]