Fans Threaten To Protest ‘Teen Mom 2’ If New Cast Member Added Next Season

Multiple sources have claimed there will be a fifth cast member on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, and it’s someone fans already know. Briana DeJesus, star of 16 & Pregnant and the failed season of Teen Mom 3, is said to be joining Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer for season eight of TM2.

However, some fans are not happy about the news as they have even threatened to boycott the show if Briana does make an appearance. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported on the rumors as its sources claim Briana has already begun filming with the MTV crew much to the dismay of viewers.

“From what The Ashley hears, the show’s producers are bringing Teen Mom 3 girl Briana DeJesus to ‘Teen Mom 2.’ In fact, The Ashley has already been tipped off by several people who have seen Briana filming with the crew.”

Readers of Ashley’s Reality Roundup were quick to share their thoughts on the subject as they expressed their disdain for DeJesus.

Readers took to Twitter to comment on the new addition to Teen Mom 2 as some stated they would quit watching the show completley.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I could watch a whole hour of Farrah before watching even a minute of Briana.”

“Just another reason not to watch this show, the family that basically brought Jerry Springer to the reunion.. ugh.”

“If this is true, I’ll quit watching. You can’t get us hooked for 8yrs and add a new girl….smh.”

Others were candid about their dislike of the expectant teen mom star as they called her annoying and said they didn’t like her air time on previous MTV shows.

“No thanks. I didn’t really like her segments on TM03” “Oh God not Brianna that girl is so annoying.”

All opinions aside, viewers also had plenty to say about why MTV would bring another cast member to the show. Some speculated it’s the channel’s way of ‘punishing’ the current cast for complaining about how their segments are edited, while others suggested it’s because one of the original Teen Mom 2 girls is leaving.

“I feel like this is @MTV’s way of punishing the current girls for complaining about editing & limiting what is filmed so much!”

“I bet Chelsea is leaving. Cole doesn’t want to film anymore and wants a normal life. She would give up MTV for him.”

While viewers are not happy about the news, it’s said the filming crew and current cast are also upset to hear DeJesus may be making a comeback. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports the MTV crew is a bit annoyed with adding another film location to their already hectic schedule.

“A crew source tells The Ashley that the crew is not thrilled about having to add trips to Florida into their already busy travel schedules in order to film Briana’s scenes.”

Briana has some bad blood with Jenelle Evans after a brief Twitter battle in 2014, according to Radar Online. The site reports “Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus blasted controversial Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans” after Evans shared a news article about Briana’s baby daddy’s legal troubles.

DeJesus wasn’t amused at the post as she told Jenelle to ‘stay in her lane’ in several since-deleted tweets.

“I’m not even gonna dog u bc the whole world knows the truth about u….just stay in ur lane and maybe grow up a little bit.”

It’s speculated MTV is bringing Briana on board for either ratings as she is currently expecting her second child, or in preparation for one of the current stars to leave the show. But it seems Teen Mom fans don’t want the drama as they continue to speak out against adding DeJesus to the lineup.

What do you think of the newest (rumored) Teen Mom 2 member?

