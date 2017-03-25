Kailyn Lowry: ‘Baby Daddy No. 3 Is Described In My New Book!’ Is it Chris Lopez?

The Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery might start to unravel after the Teen Mom 2 star explains every bit of detail of her experience during her third pregnancy in a new book.

Latest news about this seemingly unending mystery reveal that the MTV celebrity plans to put the entire experience into writing via a new book. Will she finally admit that Chris Lopez is her third baby daddy?

After admitting that she is pregnant with baby no. 3, Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy became a trending topic all over the Internet.

She had been making a couple of slip-ups as to who got her pregnant with her third baby. In fact, a previous report from the Inquisitr revealed that she once mentioned someone named “Chris” when responding to a fan’s query over Instagram.

“Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby!'” she reportedly said after a fan asked her if she would name her third child “Holden.”

Was she was referring to Chris Lopez? It’s possible considering that the rumored Kailyn Lowry baby daddy no. 3 posted something interesting over Twitter right after the Teen Mom 2 celeb joked about baby names.

You cant control what ppl say????????‍♂️ — SHHH™ (@HMBLHSTLR) March 9, 2017

Now, it seems as though Kailyn plans to put the mystery to rest as she declares her intent to write a book about her third pregnancy.

According to Hollywood Gossip, a fan asked the Teen Mom 2 celebrity over Twitter whether she will be writing a book about having “one more ‘tiny human.'” What she wrote in response definitely sealed the deal.

“I have already signed a contract for it!”

Aside from Kailyn Lowry’s words, an insider reportedly described Kailyn’s third book to Radar Online as something unexpected and is “not like her previous books.”

But where does the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery stand in all these? The deal-breaker is her statement cited by Real Mr. Housewife.

“I will be telling my story of how I ended up pregnant and about my baby’s father, but, no, I will not be revealing his name.”

Apparently, Kailyn plans to write a “novel” which means that her third book would not be 100 percent true although she confirmed that “it’s based on a true story.”

While the book cannot be practically deemed as the official documentation of the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga, it is something that talks about “the baby and heartbreak,” whatever that means.

Previously, Kailyn’s publicist described her third baby daddy as “a friend” she was “briefly dating.” Hollywood Gossip explained that while there remains very little confirmation on this, they are positive that Chris Lopez is the father of her third child by process of elimination.

After naming men who are considered a suspect including Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Tyler Hill, and J.C. Cueva, the outlet came to the conclusion that the best bet for the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery is Chris Lopez.

The outlet noted some cryptic signs about Kailyn and Chris’s involvement in each other’s lives including Lopez’s Tweet that only the Teen Mom 2 seem to have understood.

“To my miracle child, I’m so sorry.”

Still, all people can do now is speculate as Kailyn Lowry—while not exactly remains mum about the matter—continues to keep the identity of the father of her third child as secret as she can.

Kailyn Lowry stars in Teen Mom 2 with Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans. She is due to give birth to her third baby in July 2017 where she is expected to reveal who her third baby daddy is, one way or another.

What did you think of this article? Share with us your thoughts via the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]