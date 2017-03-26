Little Boy Dies Under Sedation During Dental Procedure [Video]

A little boy died under sedation during a dental procedure, WJACTV reports. The boy was undergoing a procedure at a pediatric dentist when he suddenly passed away.

A mother’s worst nightmare occurred when her 4-year-old son fell asleep and never woke up during a dental procedure last Friday in Washington state. The mother still has no idea what happened to cause her son to pass away.

Mykel Peterson was undergoing the procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry and something went terribly wrong. According to his mother, Thmeka Curry, Mykel was a bit squirmy during the last dental visit, so the dentist thought it would be a good idea to sedate him. He was put to sleep by an anesthesiologist, but when he wasn’t waking up, his mother began to panic.

The anesthesiologist began to explain reasons to Curry why the boy may not wake up immediately.

“He was just saying how he gave him just a little extra dosage to make sure he didn’t wake up through the procedure.”

After a little while, something went seriously wrong. The boy was given CPR and 911 was called, but the boy passed away. Vancouver Police revealed that there was not currently a criminal investigation but did say that his cause of death will be confirmed in six to eight weeks, after the autopsy and toxicology report comes back.

Vancouver Fire Department stated that when they received the call from the dental office, it was reported that the boy suffered cardiac arrest. Curry is very upset and determined to find out what happened to her son. She claims that she had never heard of a child dying at the dentist.

“That’s what I’m struggling with. Like, I’ve never heard of a child losing their life at a dentist. That’s something that I’ve never heard of.”

To make matters worse, little Mykel’s father’s birthday was on the same day. Curry says that she just wants to know what happened to her son so she can have some closure.

“For me right now, it’s more of I just need to know what happened. So I can have that closure for my son. That’s it.”

According to Fox News, the boy was autistic and was developmentally delayed, but was otherwise a healthy little boy. Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry did not want to prematurely comment, but did mention that they have completed dental procedures under sedation more than 1,900 times without issues in the past three years.

“We contract with an independent, highly qualified and experienced board-certified anesthesiologist for anesthesia services who follow strict protocols, including a pre-operative checkup and clearance by the child’s primary physician prior to the procedure.”

The mother stated that it hasn’t even hit her yet that her son is gone and never coming back, and mentioned that she was “numb.” No further information has been provided, but once it becomes available, the Inquisitr will give updates.

Although it is almost unheard of for someone to die at the dentist, it has happened before. One year ago, a toddler died during a dental procedure. Today revealed that when 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres was undergoing a “fairly common procedure,” she was rushed to North Austin Medical Center after something went terribly wrong, and died a few short hours later.

It was confirmed that an anesthesiologist was in the room with the little girl during the procedure, giving clues that she was sedated.

A lawsuit concerning the death of Daisy Lynn, according to KXAN, claimed that the procedure was part of a Medicaid scheme. The pathology report revealed that little Daisy Lynn showed no signs of dental disease, indicating that the little girl was undergoing an unnecessary procedure that led to her death.

