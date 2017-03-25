British Mom Criticized For Creating GoFundMe Page To Take Kids To Disney World

A British mom is being criticized after creating a GoFundMe page to raise money to take her kids to Disney World.

Nikki Smith, of Southwest Wales, England, created the crowdfunding page and titled it “Disneyworld for my girls.” She explained that she wanted to take her two daughters, ages 10 and 12, to Disney World, but knew she wouldn’t be able to do it on her own. Smith continued by explaining how good her daughters are, and how much they love anything Disney. She said they frequently watch the YouTube videos that show kids being surprised by their parents with a trip to the most magical place on earth, and she wanted to be able to do the same for her daughters.

“We lost 2 very special people in our lives these past couple of years and this really would give them so much to look forward to, please help me to make my daughters dreams come true xxxx.”

Smith originally created the GoFundMe page earlier this month, but she later took it down after receiving so much backlash from people online. Smith’s page was shared over 20,000 times, but mostly to criticize her for misusing the site.

“I’m so tired of people misusing ‘Go fund me’ accounts for the wrong reasons,” one Facebook user commented on an article from Country Living.“It’s for someone that is in great need, not for something you want but can’t afford. It’s rediculous [sic] anymore.”

Mom Set Up a GoFundMe Page Asking for $6,000 to Take Her Kids to Disney World https://t.co/nv6sQRl8Xg — Martine Rodney (@martinerodney) March 24, 2017

“I do not find it ethical even if it is honest,” another Facebook user wrote. “The GoFundMe pages were created for much higher standards than a personal family vacation. There are many things I cannot afford and therefore do not do. I would never consider disrespecting families in dire need for my hopeful vacation plans.”

Another commenter pointed out that vacations are a luxury, not a necessity, and she shouldn’t have been asking for money for a trip when there are so many other people who need the money for their basic needs.

“Just my opinion, but I can’t imagine asking people to donate money for my family to have a ‘dream vacation,'” the comment read. “It would never even enter my mind. You want a vacation, work and save, simple as that, or just don’t go. Vacations are a luxury not a necessity.”

Nikki Smith decided to reopen her GoFundMe page to address the criticism, saying, ” I haven’t hurt anyone and I was only trying to fulfil my children’s dreams.”

“I am not a bad person :(..I also am not asking people for their hard earned money, people have a choice, if I had lied and said one of my children was ill when they weren’t to raise money I could have understood the backlash but I was totally upfront and honest :(.. you can’t win in his world..I made this page because a few people I know told me they had funded their travel in this way and I thought well I can at least try,” Smith wrote in her update. “I never meant to upset anyone.I’m traumatised by the abuse and negativity I have received and only put this back up because alot of people said I should. I won’t let anyone bully me into taking it down…I will not be shamed because I wanted to do more for my children.”

Smith’s GoFundMe page is currently trending, and so far, she has raised £1,489 of her £10 goal.

What do you think about the mom’s GoFundMe page? Do you think the fundraising site should be used to raise money to pay for vacations? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]