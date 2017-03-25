Paige Sex Tape Scandal: More Explicit Videos Of WWE Star Leak To The Internet

Paige is seeing her sex tape scandal deepen, with reports that more explicit videos of the WWE star are leaking to the internet.

Paige was part of a group of celebrities who saw the release of private photos and videos last week, which may have been part of a larger hack. The WWE star saw nude photos and an alleged sex tape released, leading to rumors that the wrestling company may cut her loose and prompting fans to rally to her defense.

But the scandal has continued to grow this week, with reports that Paige has seen more sex tapes and nude photos reaching the internet. As the U.K.’s Sun reported, the British-born wrestling star had more embarrassing videos hit the internet this week.

“A string of videos have appeared of Norfolk-born Paige, including one with two separate male wrestlers,” the report noted. “Other images show her flashing and posing in selfies taken in the bathroom.”

While there had been some initial questions last week over whether the pictures and video were legitimate, Paige herself confirmed that they were indeed real and had been stolen from her.

“Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” she tweeted last week.

The initial release of Paige’s sex tape came just two days after nude pictures of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried reportedly leaked.

The scandal has led to increasing rumors that Paige may be on her way out of the WWE. She had already been on shaky ground after a stretch of incidents, including a 30-day suspension in August for violating the company’s drug policy. She left the WWE in September for neck surgery, but a few weeks later she received another 60-day suspension for a second wellness policy violation, the Sun noted.

At the time, Paige was critical of the WWE and hinted that some wrestlers received favorable treatment over others.

“Same s*** different day. Kids..Please don’t get prescriptions or doctors notes. Not acceptable,” she wrote online (via the Sun).

Paige then added the kicker: “Rules apply depending on your status.”

Amid the scandal, Paige and her famous boyfriend are sticking together. The former Divas champion posted a picture last week with fellow wrestler Alberto Del Rio, showing that the sex tape scandal apparently hasn’t put much strain on the relationship.

Thanks to @njsamps for hacking back into my instagram so I can have it back ???? Finallyyyyyy! Celebratory picture of us slaying in all black. Haha. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Tried boxing class today. Of course my friend the next brace came along. Proud of my baby steps and of course he's helping me every step of the way! Getting stronger everyday. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

It’s not yet clear if any legal action may be taken for Paige’s sex tape scandal. The spate of celebrities targeted last week has evoked some comparisons to a much larger incident that kicked off in August 2014 and spread across several weeks, with dozens of celebrities including Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence targeted with the release of nude photos and videos.

That case ended up the subject of an FBI investigation, eventually leading to the arrest and conviction of a Pennsylvania man for using a scheme in which he guessed email passwords or tricked celebrities into giving them up, then hacked into their personal information.

It’s not clear if there could be any more nude photos or sex tapes of Paige yet to be released, though some reports noted that other videos and more celebrities could soon be part of the leak.

[Featured Image by Joachim Sielski/Getty Images]