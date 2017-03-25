Taylor Swift Back In Hiding Amid New Security Concerns: Is She In Danger?

Taylor Swift hasn’t been seen in public in nearly two months. Both fans and the general public are getting concerned about America’s sweetheart. The singer did admit that she was taking an extended music hiatus after her 1989 World Tour wrapped up in December 2015. That means Taylor is not following her regular new-album-every-two-years schedule.

Swift, however, did not stop hiding when it comes to her dating life. The public learned a lot about her relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. Then she slowed down her public outings and paparazzi candids after Kim Kardashian-West took to Snapchat to expose Swift’s personal phone conversations with husband Kanye West. Fans called the songstress a “snake,” so she took to Instagram to defend herself.

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Aside from hanging out with her squad, her last live performance of the year, and clips from her “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” collab with Zayn Malik, Taylor hasn’t posted any candid photos of herself since November 2016, reports E! Online. Three weeks ago was the last time she took to Instagram to rave about Lorde’s new single “Greenlight.”

#mannequinchallenge @todrick @marthahunt @dr.jari @lilydonaldson @austinkingsleyswift @leahmccarthy A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:40pm PST

The last time the paparazzi caught a glimpse of the pop star was on Jan. 11, 2017, when she was spotted heading into her favorite workout spot, Body By Simone. Since then, Swift has been laying low at her New York City home. Even her friend Ed Sheeran has been photographed visiting her Manhattan pad, but Swift was nowhere to be seen. That’s probably best for her own safety.

Taylor at Body By Simone in LA today! A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Security camera footage obtained by the District Attorney showed the 29-year-old man wandering the hallways of the singer’s home on Feb. 6. He also climbed the roof of the apartment complex and rang her doorbell countless times.

He reportedly called the “Bad Blood” singer nearly 60 times between the dates of Jan. 27 to Feb. 16. He also declared that he wanted to meet the 27-year-old on Valentine’s Day, and shared a series of poems he wrote for her on social media.

Earlier this month, police arrested that same man, named Mohammed Jaffar, for attempted burglary, stalking, and trespassing Swift’s apartment. The individual is being held on $20,000 bail, and a judge has issued a restraining order banning him from any contact with the superstar, according to reports.

Ed Sheeran was at Taylor's apartment in NYC today!! A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

His social media postings about Taylor were especially concerning, reports TMZ. Jaffar declared his love for Taylor back in 2014, but his messages grew increasingly personal and worrisome over the years. This is just one of the many stalking incidents that have plagued Taylor. Back in November, a 39-year-old Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested after he wrote emails to her father and followed her family to an airport a month before, reports the Daily News.

Several other stalkers and obsessed fans have found themselves detained after accessing Swift’s various properties. Swift has kept quiet not only about her personal life but also her political beliefs. Lena Dunham defended Swift’s reason to stay silent in the 2016 presidential election in an interview with Rolling Stone published on Feb. 15.

The songstress has kept quiet throughout the presidential campaign and during the first days of Donald Trump’s presidency. Taylor only shared a photo of herself in line waiting to vote on Election Day, and briefly tweeted, but didn’t take part in, the women’s marches that took place across the country on Jan. 21. Lena hinted that the reason why Taylor has been staying quiet is due to her own safety.

“I just think everybody has to do it their way,” Dunham said. “When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have to f***ing watch it because people are nuts.”

Swift is extremely cautious and calculated about everything she does. She literally keeps her new music under lock and key. Fans have been anxiously waiting for her new album. Sheeran revealed to Brazilian magazine Capricho that Swift will lock one of her songs on an iPad and store it inside a locked briefcase.

“I remember when I did a song with [Swift] for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it. They flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her and asked if I like it…. I was like ‘yeah,’ and they took it back. That’s how I heard it,” he said.

And, in another interview with BBC News, he confirmed that she could drop new music by Christmastime.

There’s also a reason why Taylor’s nudes and intimate videos have never surfaced amid part two of the Fappening. The latest installment in the ongoing celebrity nude leak has targeted hundreds of actresses, entertainers, and singers. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Taylor talked about her security and why she doesn’t like to walk around naked in the comfort of her own home.

“There’s someone whose entire job is to figure things out things I don’t want the world to see,” she said. “They look at your career, they look at what you prioritize, and they try to figure out what would be the most revealing or hurtful.”

“Like, I don’t take my clothes off in pictures or anything – I’m very private about that,” Swift continued. “So, it scares me how valuable it would be to get a video of me changing. It’s sad that I have to look for cameras in dressing rooms and bathrooms. I don’t walk around naked with my windows open because there’s a value on that.”

Hollywood Life found this habit a little strange back in 2010. When she performed on the rooftop emporium for her NBC Thanksgiving special, she requested that all the cameras in her dressing room be covered with tape so no one could record her changing. A source said that Taylor made sure that only her then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal and her parents were the only ones in the dressing room with her at all times.

It’s probably the reason why Taylor Swift’s image comes across as family-friendly and wholesome. She always gives her fans what they want — when she wants. Back in November, she launched a new channel, Taylor Swift Now, on both DirecTV and AT&T video services. The video-on-demand service gives Swift’s fans exclusive access to her performances, music videos, candid moments, rare interviews, and more. It’s a great way to overdose on Taylor Swift while she’s on hiatus.

Taylor has even more up her sleeve as she filed trademarks to launch a new business venture that may offer her fans the ability to purchase music, instruments, and other forms of content. Taylor is planning to live the kind of life that elusive celebrities like Beyonce live. She wants to stay approachable to her fans via social media, her fan club, and listening parties, but her music releases and other information happen strategically because of security concerns.

What Taylor Swift is doing, there is no doubt that she is making new music. What are your thoughts on the singer’s break from the spotlight? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]