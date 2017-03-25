Katy Perry Purchases L.A. Convent Against Nuns’ Wishes: Christians Outraged

Katy Perry is getting closer to a buying a home that formerly belonged to nuns. She is said to become the new owner of a Los Feliz convent in Los Angeles, California after two nuns lost their appeal last week.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled on Tuesday, March 14 that Sister Rita Callanan and Sister Rose Catherine Holzman cannot block the sale of the convent to Perry. The two tried to prevent the Los Angeles Diocese from selling the convent to Perry. The two nuns from the Order of the Immaculate of the Blessed Virgin Mary instead tried to sell the convent to property developer Dana Hollister, who wanted to turn it into a boutique hotel, according to Court House News.

Perry offered $14.5 million for the eight-acre property from the archdiocese in 2015. She has been in an ongoing legal battle with the nuns through her limited liability company, The Bird Nest LLC. She even accused Hollister of persuading the nuns into offering him the home. As seen in a September 2015 court filing, Perry said she would keep the convent as a “residential oasis” and would allow both sisters to stay for at least two years.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has also said she would use it to “sit down and drink green tea, and just go to the meditation garden and just meditate,” as quoted by the Christian Times.

Judge Stephanie Bowick canceled the sale to Hollister. This allows Perry to purchase the convent through her company.

“The court finds that the sisters did not have authority to sell the property to [Ms.] Hollister,” Judge Bowick said in a summary judgment issued Tuesday and obtained by Mansion Global. “Even assuming that the Sisters had the authority to dispose of the Property, which they did not, they nevertheless failed to validly consummate the transaction. The deal documents were not properly documented.”

If Perry’s plans move forward, she’ll move into the property located on Waverly Drive, which consists of its own buildings, including a church. The Spanish-style compounds also include a central courtyard with a pool. It also includes a garden terrace and fountains. The 20,000-square-foot property boasts 25 bedrooms and 29 bathrooms, according to PropertyShark.

The nuns didn’t want to sell the convent to Perry due to her alleged involvement in witchcraft. It sounds like the sisters noticed some of Perry’s music videos and performances. Though Perry is a Christian-born woman, they are concerned about the singer’s lifestyle, according to the Daily Mail. Callanan didn’t like Perry’s Jesus wrist tattoo and her attendance in the 2014 “Witch Walk” in Salem. Perry claims she doesn’t remember attending the event.

“I gave a lot of the things from the internet to show the archdiocese what kind of woman she was. Some of the things she does are disgusting,” said Callanan. “I said: ‘Come on, you didn’t know you were in Salem at a witchcraft thing? You don’t remember it? That would stick way out in my mind. I read it, was that incorrect information?”

Perry surely has been offending a lot of Christians lately. She talked about her religious upbringing at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening (March 18). The singer accepted her National Equality Award, THR reported. Then, she talked about her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl” and how she was conflicted about her own sexuality.

“When I was growing up, homosexuality was synonymous with the word ‘abomination’ … and hell,” the former Christian singer said. “A place of gnashing of teeth, continual burning of skin and probably Mike Pence’s ultimate guest list for a barbecue. No way, no way. I wanted the pearly gates and unlimited fro-yo toppings.”

“Most of my unconscious adolescence, I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps,” Perry added. “But then in the middle of it all, in a twist of events, I found my gift, and my gift introduced me to people outside of my bubble. My bubble started to burst.”

Perry also revealed her breakout hit was inspired by personal experience. The pop star said she did more than just kiss a girl. Check out of the rest of Perry’s speech in the video below.

