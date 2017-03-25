Brad Pitt Did This To Make Peace With Angelina Jolie — Is The Divorce Over?

Sorry folks, Brad Pitt, isn’t ready to enter the dating world just yet. After a painful divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt is finally looking to the future. The super dad has made peace with Jolie, and they finally came to an agreement about the children and custody.

According to People, Pitt has been “in better spirits” since coming to an agreement with Jolie regarding their divorce. In September, the couple called it quits after being together for 12 years. The couple share six children: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and Knox and Vivienne, 8.

The divorce isn’t completely over just yet, but the former couple is working through their issues to resolve custody. It hasn’t been easy, but Brad has tried to keep a positive outlook on his life after the split.

An inside source reveals that following Brad’s split with Angelina, romance is not at the top of his to-do list.

“He often has friends over,” a Pitt source explained. “Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Not only is Brad thrilled that their divorce isn’t a subject of the tabloids every week, but he’s happy that he and Angelina have made peace with each other and agreed they have to get along to co-parent.

“Brad’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore. It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it. This is a work in progress.”

For months, Pitt and Jolie had refused to speak to each other. Recently, the two talked to each other directly, and Jolie was present when Brad picked up the children for visitation.

“It’s definitely progress,” a source said.

In a recent interview, Angelina stated that Brad is a “wonderful father.” Just a few months ago, Jolie accused Pitt of being abusive.

“He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids, and the whole family and they are working toward that,” a source explained.

According to Metro, Pitt is spending more time with the children than he did immediately following the split. He has even spent time with Maddox and Pax, which is an improvement since they refused to see him for a few months.

“Waking up with his children in his house makes him very happy.”

Outside of spending time with his children and remaining positive that his relationship with Angelina will continue to improve, he has been working hard to get healthier and take steps to rev up his acting career.

The two-time Sexiest Man Alive winner has been hitting the gym almost daily, and it shows. The actor lost a few pounds and is in great shape.

Brad has been working on World War Z‘s sequel, and he’s being considered for the sci-fi flick Ad Astra. Pitt’s next movie out will be War Machine, which comes out on Netflix on May 26.

Along with spending time with his kids and working on a few new movie roles, Brad has taken up a new artistic hobby — sculpturing. Reportedly, it helps the actor think and process the stress in his life which helps him to have a more positive outlook.

“Brad is lying low and concentrating on his work —and he loves being a dad. He’s in better spirits, and he is thrilled that he and Angelina are on better terms,” said the source.

It’s great news that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting along better as it will help them co-parent their children more efficiently.

Do you think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will continue to co-parent their six children together peacefully?

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images ]