Zayn Malik’s Sister In Twitter Fight About Zayn’s Treatment Of Perrie Edward

Zayn Malik’s sister has slammed presenter Scarlett Moffatt after Scarlett called Zayn a “d***head” for his treatment of his ex Perrie Edwards.

Scarlett is the presenter of Saturday Night Takeaway, the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2016 and a former Gogglebox star.

Perrie wrote about the way Zayn ended their relationship in the 2016 Little Mix book Our World.

Perrie wrote, “It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.”

Scarlett Moffatt has weighed in in her own book.

In her book Scarlett Says, she writes, “He acted like such a tw*t. I hope people realise what a d***head he is, and that his music bombs. Seriously, who does he think he is?”

Zayn’s sister Doniya has slammed Moffatt on Twitter, saying that Scarlett is trying to use Zayn to get publicity.

Doniya said that Zayn and Perrie’s relationship is none of Scarlett’s business and questioned why she would bring up something that has nothing to do with her, a whole two years after the relationship ended.

Doniya wrote, “When you need publicity because your [sic] a nobody you bring things up that have nothing to do with you 2 years later..”

Capital FM reports that Malik denies he ended his engagement with Perrie that way.

Zayn told The Fader he wants people to know he would never end a long relationship via text message. He said that he still loves Edwards and respects her too much to do that.

Malik asked the press pointedly to word his statement exactly as he put it on the day, and resist the temptation to twist his words.

Malik told the interviewer, “If you could word it exactly this way, I’d be very appreciative. I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

Zayn Malik spent five years as a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan. The five boys were put together as a band by Simon Cowell after auditioning as five separate solo stars on The X Factor.

Zayn left the band in 2015 and gave a series of interviews criticizing the One Direction vessel, saying he felt the music was lame and formulaic and that he never felt he was treated as an artist.

It was rumored that Zayn and Harry Styles fell out over the fact that Zayn quit the band in the middle of a 2015 tour. Styles reportedly pleaded with Malik to return to the tour, but Zayn quit the band completely.

The four remaining members announced late in 2015 that they were taking a one- to two-year hiatus.

Zayn has said that his relationship with Edwards ended at a time when he was stressed about the breakdown of his involvement with One Direction.

Zayn wrote about the split in his own autobiography.

Malik said that the problems were coming to a head in March 2015. He wrote, “It was March 2015, I had been in a bad place for a while and I didn’t see myself getting out of it unless I made a change. My relationship with my fiancée, Perrie, was breaking down. To make matters worse there were so many crazy stories flying around in the newspapers about us, and it felt like such an invasion of privacy, it made me just want to disappear for a while.”

Zayn has just released a new single “Still Got Time,” which is being called a “lonely girl anthem.”

