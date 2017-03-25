Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors Have Richard Sherman Laughing

Seattle Seahawks trade rumors about Richard Sherman have annoyed many fans of the team this NFL offseason. One person who is having a good time with those Seahawks trade rumors is Sherman himself, who states that he has found them quite amusing. In fact, Sherman is choosing to laugh off the rumors, taking the high road as some analysts have become convinced that the Seahawks should actually consider dealing one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

A report by ESPN addressed some of the ridiculous stories that have floated around since former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots executive Michael Lombardi created some newsworthy Seattle Seahawks trade rumors. Lombardi stated that the Seahawks were making Richard Sherman available for the right offer, which certainly convinced a lot of NFL fans that the team might just be looking to deal the veteran.

“I just laugh it off, man. It’s funny to me. But sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. But I don’t let things like that bother me. The chips will fall how they’re supposed to.”

There are always a lot of NFL rumors that don’t find a basis in reality. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are the two men basically in charge of constructing the Seattle Seahawks’ roster and making sure that it remains competitive. Both have had to answer questions from the media about the Richard Sherman trade rumors, giving the expected answer that the front office isn’t looking to deal a core component of its secondary.

One of the reasons that the Richard Sherman-Seattle Seahawks trade rumors gained so much traction is his expensive contract with the team. Sherman became one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history when he agreed to a four-year, $56 million deal. It included $40 million in guaranteed money, an almost unheard of number for a defensive player.

Sherman still has two years left on his contract, earning a base salary of $11.431 million in 2017 and then $11 million in 2018. The salary cap hits are $13.631 million and $13.2 million, meaning he is the second-most expensive player for the Seahawks to have on the roster. Due to some other defensive players getting impressive contracts over the past two years, he has slipped to the sixth spot on the highest-paid cornerbacks list.

While there may eventually be Seattle Seahawks trade rumors that actually do include Richard Sherman, it isn’t very likely to take place in 2017 or 2018. One reason they could surface is if the team struggled to be competitive and needed to start breaking up the roster, but fresh off winning another NFC West title, that doesn’t seem like a scenario that is in the cards. Instead, the front office remains content with Sherman, moving forward with him as a continued leader on defense.

There are certainly other Seattle Seahawks roster questions, with the team working hard to fix what had been a pretty bad offensive line. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks have already signed two free agents to help the line. It is an expectation described in many NFL mock drafts that the Seahawks will also look to add a lineman or two in the 2017 NFL Draft. The end of April could certainly be busy, as Pete Carroll and John Schneider like to trade draft picks.

The 2017 Seattle Seahawks’ schedule isn’t set yet, so fans don’t have games to look forward to yet. What is known is that the Seahawks will play home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons this year. The fans will expect stellar performances by Richard Sherman and the Seahawks’ secondary again, with the hopes that a return trip to the Super Bowl is a realistic goal for the franchise again.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]