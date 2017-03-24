Apple Inc.’s 2017 iPad: 9 Things That Can Discourage Potential Customers

Considering the tech giant’s reputation of releasing premium devices at premium prices, Apple Inc.’s new 2017 iPad is a unique device. Priced at a humble $329 for the baseline 32GB Wi-Fi model, the 2017 iPad is one of the best bang-for-your-buck devices that the Cupertino-based tech giant has ever released. Or is it?

The price of the 2017 iPad might be extremely attractive, but the device does have a lot of strings attached. Some of these were noted by popular YouTuber ZoneofTech, who outlined several inadequacies of the 2017 iPad in a recent video. Considering that the price of the new device would most likely be the crucial factor for its potential customers, here are nine things that buyers of the 2017 iPad need to know before purchasing the device.

Thicker, Heavier Frame

The 2017 iPad is essentially an updated iPad Air 1. Its bezels are roughly the same size, and it is just as thick as the 2013 device. The iPad Air 2, which the 2017 iPad replaces, has a 6.1mm thickness, while the newer device is a bit heftier at 7.5mm thick. Weight-wise, the 2017 iPad is also heavier than the iPad Air 2 at 478 grams, which is around 30 grams more than the iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad Air 2’s 444 grams.

No Laminated Display

One thing that the iPad Air 2 really did well was display content, and one of the reasons for this is the device’s laminated display. Unfortunately, the same display would not be featured on the 2017 iPad, as the new device would not feature a laminated panel. While the 2017 iPad features a Retina Display, users should note that objects on the device’s screen would look a little bit more washed out, much like how the screen on the iPad Mini 2 looked.

No True Tone Display

The iPad Pro 9.7 became extremely successful partly due to its highly advanced True Tone display. The screen of the device was so advanced that it adjusts the settings of the screen depending on the ambient light. Just like the Pro 9.7’s laminated display, however, the True Tone feature would be absent in the 2017 iPad.

No Smart Connector/Apple Pencil Support

The 2017 iPad is a bare-bones tablet, and it is designed to be used as such. Thus, the device does not support accessories such as the Apple Pencil. The new tablet is also not equipped with Smart Connectors, so Apple’s Smart Keyboard would be incompatible with the new device. Third-party keyboards still work with the 2017 iPad, however, provided that they are connected through Bluetooth.

No Stereo Speakers

Apple’s devices have always boasted decent sound quality, and the company’s tablets have gotten progressively better in this respect. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro, for one, featured an impressive four-way speaker setting, giving the device full stereo sound. The 2017 iPad, however, does not have this feature, as the device is only equipped with two speakers.

No Anti-Reflective Coating

The 2017 iPad has a non-laminated display, but this is not the only thing that can drag down the tablet’s screen. The new tablet is also not equipped with an anti-reflective coating, which would make the new device much more prone to reflections when used outdoors. While a minor inconvenience to many, the readability of the device in outdoor settings might definitely affect the tablet’s users.

Same Processor As iPhone 6S

The 2017 iPad is equipped with a very capable A9 processor, which is the same chip that was used in the well-received iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, according to Apple Insider. The new tablet’s mobile processor is pretty capable, considering that iPhone 6S and 6S Plus units still function perfectly today. Inasmuch as the A9 processor is adequate, however, potential buyers of the 2017 iPad should take note that the device would not perform as fast as the iPhone 6 and 6S Plus, due to greater strain on the mobile processor because of the tablet’s larger screen.

Bad Front Camera

The front camera of the device is just downright outdated. The 2017 iPad is equipped with a humble 1.2MP sensor, which produces adequate but otherwise underwhelming photographs. Considering that the front camera has a very rudimentary 1.2MP sensor, even tasks such as video chatting with FaceTime might be a bit difficult.

No 4K Recording/Retina Flash

The rear camera of the 2017 iPad is not bad at all, considering that it has an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. However, it also has some limitations, such as the absence of 4K recording. Slow-motion video capture is also a bit underwhelming, with the 2017 iPad’s capability to capture 1080p clips at 30fps and 720p videos at 120fps.

Regardless of these limitations, the 2017 iPad is still a pretty solid device. In a lot of ways, Apple is stepping into uncharted territory with the new tablet, considering that it is targeting a market that Apple has not really managed to dominate in the past. With the device’s aggressive pricing, however, Apple might just pull it off.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]