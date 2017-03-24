Watch Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI, Start Time

After an uplifting four-wicket victory for the Bangladesh cricket team in the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka, the Tigers will try to bring their momentum to bear in the first of three One Day International matches. The match will live stream on Saturday from Dambulla, Sri Lanka, as the hosts will have to cope with the absence of their world superstar all-rounder and captain, Angelo Mathews.

Try the following video for a live stream of the match, or continue reading for more streaming information.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball in the 50-overs match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, March 25. In Bangladesh Standard Time, that start time will take place at 3 p.m.

Cricket fans in the United States, however, will need to get up early — or stay up late — to catch the ODI match from the beginning. The contest is set to begin at 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 a.m. Pacific.

Sri Lanka will also miss fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who is out with another of his frequent injuries. For Bangladesh, however, their iconic captain, Mashrafe bin Mortaza, will return to the XI after recovering from an injury hiatus of his own.

While Bangladesh has proven dominant in the ODI format in their own country, the team’s traveling performance has been another story. A trip to New Zealand earlier this year resulted in an 0-3 whitewash as the hands of the Black Caps. Of course, in their last ODI series, Sri Lanka was also blanked — by a 0-5 tally — in South Africa.

Despite the defeats in New Zealand, left-arm cutter specialist Mustafizur Rahman — who remains one of the world’s fastest rising star bowlers, despite a lengthy injury absence — claimed two wickets in each of his matches. Bangladesh will be counting on “The Fizz” to maintain, and even better, his ODI form as they look to edge past Sri Lanka into the world ICC sixth spot. If they hold that spot until September 30, it would grant them direct qualification into the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Gazi TV will carry a live stream of the first Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available in Bangladesh only.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first ODI cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Certain promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Wednesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first ODU cricket match. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh second Test match will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.

