‘Fixer Upper’ And ‘Flip Or Flop’ Spin-Offs Coming To HGTV

Those who can’t get enough of HGTV shows Fixer Upper and Flip or Flop will be happy to know the network is gearing up to air spin-offs of both shows.

HGTV recently revealed that Fixer Upper fans are going to have an additional series to add to their watch list as the beloved Chip and Joanna Gaines are gearing up to bring a brand new spin-off series to their fans. Behind The Design is a spin-off series of Fixer Upper that will follow how Joanna Gaines plots out the design for each of the renovation projects she completes with her husband. Behind The Design will provide HGTV fans with a chance to get inside the head of Joanna Gaines and see exactly what it is that inspires her to opt for such specific styles with every home she and Chip renovate.

In an Instagram video, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, talked a little bit about the upcoming Fixer Upper spin-off series. Joanna opened up about how frequently the Fixer Upper couple get asked questions about how they get from point A to point Z when it comes to designing and renovating the houses they work on. She also revealed that fans of the HGTV series could catch a sneak peek of Behind The Design on March 28 after the Season 4 Finale of Fixer Upper. Joanna and Chip agreed their fans are not going to want to miss out on seeing the incredible finale – or the sneak peek of their new series that follows.

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

While the Fixer Upper spin-off series does not have an official release date yet, Joanna did imply in the video it was something fans could look forward to later this year. As fans of the HGTV series may recall, Chip and Joanna aren’t the only ones from the show getting their own spin-off show. Their beloved carpenter, Clint Harp, is also getting his own spin-off series as well.

According to Wide Open Country, Wood Work will feature Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly. The series is slated to give Fixer Upper fans a chance to see what other things Clint and his wife work on when they aren’t working on projects with Chip and Joanna. Wide Open Country notes the Fixer Upper spin-off currently only has one episode that has been filmed. The outlet speculates the ratings for the first episode of Wood Work will likely determine whether or not HGTV and the DIY Network decide to order a full season of the series.

Super excited to spend time with Clint Harp and hear about his journey! For ticket information contact the… https://t.co/AY0FBmRfXD — Ingham County Fair (@InghamCoFair) March 16, 2017

As most HGTV fans know, Fixer Upper isn’t the only series slated to have spin-off shows as Flip or Flop also has several spin-off shows on deck. According to TV Guide, HGTV has decided to go “all in” with Flip or Flop following their highly publicized divorce with not one, but five different spin-off shows.

Flip or Flop is an HGTV series that follows Christina and Tarek El Moussa as they renovate homes all over Southern California. The five new spin-off shows will take place in Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and even Texas (where Flip or Flop takes place).

HGTV’s decision to produce so many spin-offs of Flip or Flop that will more or less be the same type of show that takes place in a number of different locations is because they believe the housing market is unique in different towns and cities all across the United States.

“Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”

Unlike the Fixer Upper spin-off shows featuring Joanna and Clint, respectfully, the Flip or Flop spin-offs will feature completely new hosts, as HGTV is still filming the original Flip or Flop as well.

TV Guide notes that Flip or Flop Las Vegas is the first of the five spin-offs to debut with a premiere date of April 6. Flip or Flop Atlanta will premiere in the summer, and Flip or Flop Nashville and Texas will premiere in February of next year. HGTV has not yet set a premiere date for Flip or Flop Chicago.

Bristol and Aubrey Marunde – who have been in the business of flipping houses for nearly a decade – will take on the hefty task of filling the shoes of Tarek and Christina in Flip or Flop Las Vegas. Compared to the relationship the El Moussas have, the Marundes appear to be a low-key and low-drama relationship. Flip or Flop fans can look forward to less bickering on-screen, as Aubrey claims she and her husband “don’t have disagreements.”

HGTV is planning a Chicago-rea "Flip or Flop" spin off…. It's still in the development phase and stars… https://t.co/eTpb8nh2S0 — Beth Burtt (@beth_burtt) March 22, 2017

Information about the other four spin-off shows is spare, but Flip or Flop Nashville is slated to feature former NFL star DeRon Jenkins and his ex, Page Turner.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are currently working on filming Season 7 of Flip or Flop – which will premiere this summer. The future of the show and whether or not there will be any additional seasons is currently unknown.

Will you be watching the Season 4 finale of Flip or Flop next week? Are you looking forward to the spin-offs of Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images & Jerod Harris/Getty Images]