Watch India Vs. Australia Cricket 4th Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

The unexpectedly high-stakes fourth Test match between the staggering India national cricket team and their visitors from Australia will live stream Saturday from the mountain city of Dharamsala. The trophy is on the line after the two nations split the first three Tests with a victory each, along with a third-Test draw.

But if India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, are to prevail in the series against second-ranked Australia, they will need to do it without the services of their 28-year-old captain and top batsman, Virat Kohli. The world cricket superstar was forced out of the third Test in Ranchi with a shoulder injury, and now says that he will not take part in the fourth Test unless he feels “100 percent fit.”

“Sometimes you have to respect the fact that these things are a part of your career and these things are bound to happen,” Kohli said on Friday. “You might be very, very fit but an impact injury is an impact injury. I have to accept that fact and try and get 100 percent fit for the game. If not, I’m sure guys will take it as an opportunity to still take the team ahead.”

First ball is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. India Standard Time at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, India, on Saturday morning, March 25. In Australia, that start time will be 3 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, noon Western Time.

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live stream starting at midnight of March 25, Eastern Daylight Time, 9 p.m. Pacific.

For Fans in India, Here’s How To Watch a Live Stream of India vs. Australia

HotStar Sports will stream the fourth and series-deciding Test match between India and Australia, for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the line, “IND VS AUS, 4TH TEST.” HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial, but will require registration. And there’s a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

Watch a Live Stream of the Fourth Test in Australia

Fox Sports in Australia carries the India vs. Australia Test series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of Australia. Within the country, the Dharamsala Test match will be available to watch live online at the Foxtel Go site at this link, or by downloading the Foxtel Go app for mobile devices inside of Australia.

Live Stream the Fourth Test in the United States

To view the India vs. Australia fourth and final Test of the four-match series live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial week-long trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the fourth India vs. Australia Test match for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Watch a preview of the fourth Test match between India and Australia in the video below.

Team News

If Kohli, in fact, is forced to watch the Fourth Test from the clubhouse, Shreyas Iyer will take his place in the XI, while Ajinkya Rahane will assume the captain’s responsibilities on the field. The Australian side looks to be unchanged from the the third Test.

Here are the expected teams for the Dharamsala Test.

India: 1 M Vijay/Abhinav Mukund, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (captain)/Shreyas Iyer, 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Karun Nair, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), 9 Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Ishant Sharma, 11 Umesh Yadav.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Matt Renshaw, 3 Steven Smith (captain), 4 Shaun Marsh, 5 Peter Handscomb, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), 8 Steve O’Keefe, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

