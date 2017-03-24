Meghan Markle Worried Destined For Misery? Middleton Reality Causing Hesitation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in a serious relationship for a number of months now and are rumored to be heading towards an engagement.

The two have been in a romance since they were introduced by a mutual friend last August and have since been the subject of ongoing headlines. Prince Harry surprisingly released a statement back in the fall which confirmed his relationship with Markle, and also conveyed his frustrations with scrutiny Markle had been under since speculation of their relationship had begun. It was at this point that the masses were made aware that Harry and Meghan were not only a couple, but a serious couple looking to move forward in the spotlight together.

The latest rumors swirling involve Meghan’s hesitations about being the wife of a royal as Kate Middleton is. She reportedly is becoming a bit worried that the expectations will be too much for her to handle, as Celebrity Dirty Laundry has relayed.

“…the rumor is that the one thing holding Meghan back from jumping in a full hundred percent is watching what happened to the woman who came before her. Kate Middleton might be married to the crown prince and heir to to England’s throne – and Meghan is only considering marrying the spare – but it’s still a similar lifestyle with similar expectations.”

Meghan has not yet had the opportunity to spend time with the royals to learn the etiquette and discover what she needs to live up to should she move forward in an engagement with Harry. Although Markle has been spoken of as a fitting significant other to the prince due to already being accustomed to the spotlight and due to her humanitarian efforts, which Harry is also active in, the Suits star is not accustomed to the royal spotlight. Duchess Kate Middleton, however, is the perfect example as to how a commoner can blossom and step into the royal role beautifully.

Meghan Markle wants you to leave her skin tone and freckles alone. https://t.co/LVNCbBWD3r — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 22, 2017

Although the publication examines the recent drama that broke after Middleton stayed home with the children while Prince William took off on a ski vacation in the company of friends and models, the recent scandal does not necessarily mean that there is trouble within the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and does not mean that Kate is a miserable housewife. Therefore the speculation that Markle is fearful of the expectations that will be put on her and possibly winding up miserable like Kate really has no basis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton make their first public appearance after William’s wild ski trip https://t.co/WOZTlanyJq — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 17, 2017

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear entirely in love and devoted parents, yet remind on the regular that they are in fact real people who struggle with various intricacies of relationship, parenthood and playing the royal part. Kate was very open recently about the challenges of motherhood, following up William’s own words on the subject of parenthood a few months back.

Women’s Health relays words spoken by Middleton when she appeared at the Best Beginnings event in the United Kingdom.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge,” she said. “Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It’s full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together.”

It may be a new experience for Meghan Markle to be under the watchful eyes of royal enthusiasts, yet, just as Duchess Kate has managed to ease into her role in the royal family while maintaining a very real demeanor and endearing way, Markle will no doubt find her stride as well, when the time comes.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Relais & Chateaux]