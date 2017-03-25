Julianne Hough Speaks Out About Painful Battle With Endometriosis

Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough first revealed her struggle with endometriosis back in 2008. She is opening up to People about how it has affected her life ever since she was a teenager.

Nine years ago, Hough was hospitalized with severe stomach pains. She was rushed to the hospital from the DWTS set. Hough was diagnosed with endometriosis and had to undergo surgery to remove her appendix.

Endometriosis is an overgrowth of the uterine tissue outside of the uterus, which can cause painful cramps. In addition, Hough released a statement on her website saying that she was diagnosed with the serious health condition that is found in 5 percent to 10 percent of women, according to People. In fact, Hough was dealing with the symptoms since she was a young teen.

“When I was 15, I had symptoms of endometriosis, but I had never heard of it, didn’t know what it was,” the 28-year-old told People. “I thought that this was just the kind of pain you have when you’re on your period. For years, for I was just thinking that was normal and never really talked about it.”

Being diagnosed with the condition left Hough with mixed feelings about her health, reports People. She had to halt her career due to the painful symptoms.

“The first initial thought was a little bit of fear because I didn’t know what it was, especially because it’s not talked about as much as it today,” she said. “And then also relief because I was able to put a name to the pain, and know there were treatments and I could talk to my doctor and create a plan to help manage the pain.”

Hough has teamed up with AbbVie’s “Get In the Know About ME in EndoMEtriosis” campaign to help educate young women who may be suffering from the symptoms associated with endometriosis. While Hough still has difficult days, she doesn’t let her health affect her everyday life. Hough says she makes sure to live a healthy and active lifestyle, which is easier for her since she’s a professional dancer.

But she has to slow down some days. She just has to pay attention to her body when she’s dancing or training – something she admits is hard for her to do.

“That was hard for me mentally because I have that dancer, athlete mentality of, ‘I cannot quit, I have to keep going,'” she says. “I have a tolerance for pain, I’m a tough cookie, so it was really hard for me to take a day off, but I needed it. I have to be kind to my body.”

According to MindBodyGreen, Hough also focuses on self-care, which is a big part of her health and wellness regimen.

“It was pretty debilitating having to be active and dancing through the sharp pains. Now, I’m able to handle myself better.”

She says “warm compresses help, so does getting cozy. I get cozy with my dog – I call her my heating pad!”

Hough also says she watches what she eats and works out regularly. The most important lesson she learned is to stay educated and to get tested. She advises her fans to get all their health tests done as well. Hough says women should never ignore abnormal menstrual cramps. In fact, they should speak to their doctor if they find themselves experiencing similar symptoms.

Hough revealed her daily routine to InStyle Magazine earlier this month. She likes to start her days at 7 a.m. with an English breakfast tea, hot water with lemon, and a half protein bar and banana. After her workout, she will eat a large green smoothie, steamed eggs, sliced avocado, and sliced tomatoes. Hough mixes up her workouts by doing Body By Simone, CorePower Yoga, Tracy Anderson, and SoulCycle.

As for the rest of her day, Hough sticks to healthy green salads, carbs, protein, almonds, and plenty of water, according to Redbook Magazine.

