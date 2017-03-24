Mama June Fits Into The Red Dress She’s Wearing To Sugar Bear’s Wedding

Mama June Shannon has a new goal: fitting into a sexy and form-fitting red dress that she intends to wear to her ex, “Sugar Bear’s” wedding.

As Life and Style Magazine reports, fans have been watching Shannon’s journey from almost morbid obesity (at one point reportedly weighing over 450 pounds) to a slim, confident woman, on the WEtv series Mama June: From Not To Hot. The show documents the 37-year-old reality TV star’s weight loss through gastric sleeve surgery, which was followed by plastic surgery to remove excess skin, and then follow-up care with a nutritionist, personal trainer, doctor and therapist.

Mama June Is Nearing Her Weight Goalhttps://t.co/wGNHCfZshH pic.twitter.com/kMoJOrgBD3 — Watchlatestnews (@watchlatestnews) March 24, 2017

At this point it bears noting that, because of the time involved between when TV filming takes place and when a TV show hits the air, what you’re seeing on TV likely happened months ago. What that means in this case is that, in real life Mama June has already lost all that weight, and may or may not be keeping it off (that remains to be seen, but there are reports that she’s been cheating on her new diet, but more on that in a few paragraphs). But in terms of From Not To Hot, viewers are seeing the story of Shannon’s weight loss play out in front of them in weekly installments.

Which brings us to the red dress: on a recent episode, June comes home from weight loss surgery to find niece Amber there waiting for her with a gift: a Size 4 red dress. Amber tells her she wants June to wear it to Sugar Bear’s wedding.

“This is your revenge dress! This is for Sugar Bear’s wedding,” she said. “This is what you’re working towards. To go, ‘Ooh, baby baby, look at me.'”

“Sugar Bear,” for those who don’t know, is one of several no-account men who have wandered in and out of Shannon’s life, as well as the father of June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the former star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo whose antics made Mama June and her family reality TV stars. Sugar Bear cheated on Mama June, they’ve long since split up, and he’s getting married again.

Mama June is opening up about her plastic surgery makeover https://t.co/tg3EaJ2WDF pic.twitter.com/tz7ADQREZo — Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2017

What’s more, June met Sugar Bear’s new fiancee, Jennifer Lamb, at a bridal shop in a recent episode, and the former and current partners of Mr. Thompson had some harsh words for each other.

And the red dress serves as a metaphor for June’s desire to shove her weight loss back in his and Jennifer’s faces.

However, at the point in the show when the goal of fitting into the red dress was introduced (again, not in real life), fitting into a Size 4 seemed out of reach.

“I’m a size 22-24 right now. This is like 20 sizes smaller than me!”

Needless to say, June does wind up taking the weight off (which is hardly a spoiler if you’ve been following the story), so it seems likely that she’ll be squeezing into that dress in an upcoming episode of From Not To Hot.

Losing weight is one thing; keeping it off, however, is another story. And for Shannon, it seems that sticking to her diet is easier said than done. As Entertainment Tonight reported this week, Alana – and the cameras – caught June cheating on her diet on a recent episode.

“Last few weeks, I’ve been lying to [my trainer] about sticking to my diet. I’ve really been stressed out and eating since I had that meeting with Jennifer.”

You can see Mama June and her red dress on new episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot, which airs Fridays on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Ketel One]