Netflix April 2017: Here's Everything Coming To, And Leaving Netflix In April

Most of the new additions will make their debut on April 1, but there are other titles that will be added throughout the month. Among the new television series and movies that have been added to Netflix’s library are the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, the true story of Schindler’s List starring Liam Neeson, Disney’s The BFG, The Secret Life of Pets, Gremlins, Tropic Thunder, and Casting JonBenet. Chelsea: Season 2, Wynonna Earp: Season 1, and Documentary Now!: Season 2 will also be available next month.

As you all know, new additions means we have to say goodbye to some of our favorites. Starting on April 1, Netflix is making some major cuts, meaning you need to start binge watching now! Among the titles being cut in April are Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7, House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8, and the entire Superman collection.

Coming to Netflix in April

April 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born To Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2

Louis C.K. 2017

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro De Las Orcas

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3

The Get Down: Part 2

Win It All

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return

Sandy Wexler

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1

Girlboss: Season 1

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1

Sand Castle

Tales by Light: Season 2

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet

Dear White People: Season 1

Rodney King

Small Crimes

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

Leaving Netflix in April

April 1

Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Better Off Ted: Season 1

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Escapist

The Princess Bride

The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

Vanilla Sky

April 3

Collateral Damage

The Circle

April 7

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

April 9

Hero

April 10

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

April 14

The Lazarus Effect

April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

April 17

American Dad! Season 6

April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

