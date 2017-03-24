Lisa Vanderpump On Cocaine Rumors: Does Dorit Kemsley Really Do Drugs?

Lisa Vanderpump is friends with Dorit Kemsley, and it is possible that Dorit joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of her friendship with Lisa. One can imagine that they know one another well, but after Tuesday’s episode of the show, Lisa may have realized that she doesn’t know her friend that well. During a dinner in Hong Kong, Lisa Rinna made the outrageous accusation that Dorit does cocaine. She claims that Kemsley and her husband left her behind at their own dinner party to do drugs in a bathroom. But what does Vanderpump know about Dorit’s supposed drug use?

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now breaking her silence about the accusation that her friend does drugs. Rinna’s accusation did seem to come out of nowhere, and many of the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills questioned whether they were really true. In fact, Kyle Richards, who doesn’t know Kemsley personally, quickly argued there was no evidence of drug use and that the accusation was downright outrageous. Now Vanderpump is sharing her thoughts.

“I can’t comprehend the vitriol that spewed from LR’s mouth, and I had no inkling that slanderous accusations would be hurled at Dorit. Things went from bad to worse…It was unfair, unnecessary and also unwarranted. Did she trust her husband? WTF has that got to do with anything that had transpired so far? Dorit wasn’t threatened by Erika as LR alleged…And then…Cocaine allegations?” Lisa Vanderpump explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that she has never seen Dorit do drugs.

In addition, Lisa has never had suspicions that her friend was high. And if she has, then she hasn’t said anything on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since they are friends, it is possible that she will keep her opinions to herself if she did know that something was going on. But on her Bravo blog, it sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is taking her friend’s side, saying that she herself has been the victim of unsubstantiated rumors and she knows how hurtful they can be.

“I have been the recipient of nasty, vitriolic, unsubstantiated claims, and I defended my friend Dorit, whom I know to be a decent young woman that was aghast at the venomous words that might linger as the forum is so public,” Lisa Vanderpump explained on her blog, revealing that she had a hard time watching the show.

“Watching this actually sickened me. LR looked as if she revelled in Dorit’s exasperation. It was reminiscent of last year. When I exclaimed that it was a low blow, LR stated I was the queen of low blows. I resent that as I would never unjustly accuse someone of something so egregious, especially out of retaliation,” Vanderpump continues, according to Bravo.

Many viewers were also shocked by the accusation. Lisa Rinna has previously said that she doesn’t like it when people talk about her life and her husband, so it seems odd that she would throw such an accusation out there without clear evidence. How would she know if someone was doing cocaine in the bathroom if she was sitting outside in the backyard with one other guest who didn’t leave? Did he tell her something she didn’t know?

Kemsley has denied doing cocaine, especially in her home with her children present. And Lisa Vanderpump seems to stand by her friend, as she doesn’t have any evidence of drug use either.

