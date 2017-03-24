Rihanna And Chris Brown Reuniting? What Her Friends Are Reportedly Telling Her

Rumors are swirling that Rihanna and Chris Brown could be reuniting. According to a new report, the singer still has love on the brain when it comes to her controversial ex-boyfriend.

It’s been previously rumored that Rihanna and Chris Brown were talking again. They also reportedly met up in New York City. Brown started things off by following her again on Instagram, and they have allegedly been secretly texting ever since. Insiders revealed to the Hollywood Gossip that the couple could rekindle their romance soon.

“They swore to keep things platonic,” one insider said, “Yeah, right!”

“It’s already escalated to sexting,” the source continued. “They’re addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started. So they’ll be meeting up in hotel rooms [because] they always LOVED hooking up in hotel rooms.”

Another source told Hollywood Life that Rihanna’s friends have been warning her about getting back together with Chris. They are aware that he is no good for her. In fact, he’s dangerous for her and her health. He currently has a restraining order against him from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

“Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards. They understand that she and Christ had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

This comes after a report that claims Brown is willing to attend couples counseling for Rihanna. He wants to prove himself to the “Work” singer that he’s a changed man and their relationship can take a turn for the better. An insider revealed that Brown is deeply lonely right now and wants Rihanna to be the mother of his daughter, Royalty. He would love to be back with Rih, but he knows he needs to work on himself first.

Last month, Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against Brown. She made a series of claims that the singer punched her several times in the stomach and threw her down a flight of stairs while they were dating. The reason why she filed the restraining order is because she overheard Chris telling friends that he was going to find her and kill her. He feels that if he can’t have her, then no one else can.

Most of Karrueche’s claims have been confirmed according to a Instagram Live video that Chris posted, in which he admitted he “stalks” his exes.

“If I love you, b***h, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” he said in the video. “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.”

And in Karreuche’s restraining order, she wrote, “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna take me out I have text messages from Dec. 2016 – Jan. 2017 where he’s made several threats including beating me up and making my life hell.”

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Rihanna has heard the accusations that Brown punched Tran and has threatened to kill her. She is absolutely beside herself, an inside source claims.

“Rihanna is just really saddened and disappointed by the whole situation. She loves Chris and really wants him to find happiness. She’s so far removed from it all and she doesn’t know what the truth is but she wishes Chris would just stay out of trouble.”

Brown assaulted Rihanna in 2009. He hit her so hard that she had a split lip, bruised face, and a bloody nose. The two have them have been on-and-off since despite their public breakup.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Rihanna and Chris Brown will get back together? Do you think that’s really a good idea? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]