Chelsea DeBoer Shocked Over ‘RHOBH’ Drama: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Hooked On Bravo?

Chelsea DeBoer is a reality star, as she has shared her life on MTV for years. Chelsea first started sharing her story on 16 & Pregnant after learning that she was pregnant with her daughter Aubree. MTV documented her story and offered her a spot on Teen Mom 2, which has been running on MTV for seven seasons. During this time, fans have seen her struggle with Aubree’s father, Adam Lind.

He was often the focus of her storyline, as she really wanted to date him and he wanted nothing to do with Chelsea or the baby. Then, her storyline was about her frustration over his lack of engagement and now, he’s not a factor in her life. In other words, Chelsea DeBoer knows a thing or two about reality television and she recently admitted that she actually watches quite a bit herself.

According to a new tweet, Chelsea DeBoer didn’t have to admit to watching reality television. A simple tweet revealed everything fans needed to know. Tuesday night, a bombshell was revealed during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Lisa Rinna hinted that Dorit Kemsley and her husband may be doing cocaine in their home.

I sure love this sweet boy ❤️ @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:08pm PST

There was no basis or no evidence to her argument, and it came completely out of nowhere. And Chelsea was completely shocked. But she could also be shocked over how Eileen Davidson’s innocent comment to Erika completely changed the mood at the dinner. Eileen simply said that Erika was overreacting because it wasn’t like Dorit had

“Jeeeeeeeeeezzzz #RHOBH,” Chelsea DeBoer simply tweeted on Tuesday night, revealing that she was in complete shock about what was happening during the episode, to which one fan wrote, “Was that not ridiculous! I felt so bad for Eileen bc she clearly didn’t mean that comment like that!”

“Right?!? She seems so sweet,” Chelsea DeBoer wrote back, sharing that she was in shock over how Erika Girardi reacted after Eileen Davidson made a comment about her son.

It wasn’t a comment specifically about Erika’s son, who hadn’t been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before, but more of a general statement. Girardi may have been a little harsh towards Dorit Kemsley over panty-gate, and Davidson said that at least she hadn’t killed her son – pointing out that she may have overreacted. Erika broke down completely, as her son is indeed a police officer and he could be killed when he goes out to work every night.

Still trying to keep warm and cozy? Order your XOXO Chelsea x @mykitsch beanie before it's too late! ???? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

“Yes! Eileen usually comes off like she has a girl crush on Erika! & Rina is just loving life not having the blame with her,” another person chimed in.

It sounds like Chelsea DeBoer was surprised and shocked that things would take such a drastic turn during Tuesday’s episode. Many fans were, especially when Lisa Rinna dropped the cocaine bomb. Of course, Chelsea DeBoer is a reality star herself, but the show she’s on is way different than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

If cocaine was an issue on Teen Mom 2, people may be very judgmental because the show is about young mothers and the small children. Plus, Dr. Drew would probably work with the girls if drug use was an issue. It has already been brought up once when Leah Messer was taking anxiety pills and passing out randomly. But Chelsea may be watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a guilty pleasure.

What do you think of Chelsea DeBoer’s tweet about watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Are you surprised that she’s hooked on Bravo or are you surprised that she watches reality television considering she’s a reality star herself?

[Featured Image via MTV]