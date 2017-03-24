‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Catches Quinn And Ridge Together

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will get the shock of her life when she sees Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) kissing and runs off. She immediately realizes that her sister, Katie (Heather Tom) was right. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 27 suggest there could be a heated confrontation between Katie and Quinn about her inappropriate relationship with Eric’s (John McCook) son.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Brooke sees the man she wants to spend her life with locking lips with someone he claimed he disliked, she comes unglued.

“Brooke may have seen someone making out with someone else, and it doesn’t go over well at all,” Bold and the Beautiful actor, Thorsten Kaye chuckled.

“Here’s the thing: Ridge didn’t see this thing with Quinn coming, either and either did Mr. Thorsten Kaye wither. It’s funny when you hate on someone as much as Ridge did on Quinn, people see it. There’s a chemistry there. They say there’s a thin line between love and hate, not sure I agree with that, but that’s what’s happening here.”

Now that Ridge and Quinn have been exposed on Bold and the Beautiful, they both need to do damage control to try to salvage their relationships. According to the April 3 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ridge isn’t sure what to do to save his relationship with Brooke. He worries this will push her to Bill (Don Diamont) and he could lose her forever.

“I have played quite a few character in my life, and I haven’t liked all of them, but I understood most of them,” Kaye explained.

“I don’t understand this guy [Ridge] anymore. He has the chance to finally get back with the love of his life and here he is, again, with his tongue down someone’s throat. She happens to be his father’s wife, and he has gone there before.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that despite his relationship with Quinn, Kaye feels that his romance with Brooke has a chance. However, if they can work it out, he isn’t sure they will make it in the end.

“I believe he and Brooke do love each other, but they’re more in love with what they had in the past than with each other,” Thorsten stated.

“The thing about that is you can’t go back because people grow and change after time. There is still a deep connection, but Brooke is still in love with and connected to Bill too. I do feel if this romance is worth fighting for, Brooke will fight for it and try to see where Ridge is coming from. If she doesn’t try, then he knows she was never truly committed to a life with him.”

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Eric will learn of Ridge and Quinn’s betrayal, and he will blame his son for the betrayal. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he believes that Ridge convinced Quinn to betray him as some act of revenge at him. It comes at a tough time for Eric because he was just starting to trust his son again.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Ridge knows what he did was wrong and wants to take full responsibility. He really does want to be with Brooke and spend the rest of his life with her. Ridge doesn’t want to be with her just because of their son either. However, there’s this thing with Quinn that he cannot explain. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that he has no clue why he’s drawn to Quinn or how to stop it.

Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Brooke and Eric will forgive Ridge and Quinn?

