Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid heartfelt tribute to the late Sib Hashian on his Instagram page, calling the deceased Boston drummer his “second dad.” The actor and former WWE champion opened up to his millions of followers about the loving relationship he had with his girlfriend’s (Lauren Hashian’s) father.

“Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian. Don’t know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes,” Johnson wrote in the caption of a family photo of him, Lauren, and Sib Hashian alongside other family members.

Sib Hashian’s death triggered lots of other tributes from classic rockers. But the most touching ones were from his former Boston bandmates.

“Sib was in a million, never to be replaced. He will be greatly missed,” wrote former Boston rocker Barry Goudreau.

Another former band member, Michael Sweet, who joined the band after Hashian left also commemorated the life of the deceased drummer for his “incredible contribution to my musical journey and to the history of rock and roll.”

Sib Hashian’s daughter, Lauren Hashian, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been in a relationship since 2006, and the two have a baby together. They met while Johnson was filming The Game Plan. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple is notoriously low key, preferring to stay clear of the paparazzi and most red-carpet events. The last time they were seen together at a high-profile event was at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Lauren Hashian is a singer/songwriter who once participated in the short-lived TLC reality TV show R U the Girl, which documented their search for a third group member after Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ death. Lauren has not posted anything about her father’s death on either her Twitter or Instagram pages.

However, a glance at her Instagram page shows that Hashian has been working on new music. It’s nice to see that her father, Sib, passed down his love of music to her.

[Featured Image by by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images]