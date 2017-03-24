WWE News: What Advice Did The Rock Recently Give Bayley?

There are not many people who can say that they entered their first WrestleMania event as the top champion of the division. Bayley, however, is one who can hold this claim, as she will be defending her title against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax. While the unpinned/unsubmitted pay-per-view streak of seemed to be a selling point for this match, Charlotte’s streak ended in an anti-climactic way at WWE Fastlane, with the help of Sasha Banks.

Oddly, the reaction that Bayley is receiving from the crowd is not as thunderous as when she was in NXT. While she is still a clear-cut fan favorite, there are some who do not buy into the hug life like the WWE Creative expected. Still, Bayley is a great babyface champion to lead the Raw brand, and it will be interesting to see what is next for the 27-year-old champion.

As she continues to become a household name for the company, one of the best tools to utilize is getting advice from legendary names. In a recent interview with NBCSports, Bayley stated what The Rock informed her during a recent dialogue.

This is a very special picture. Still mad at myself for not doing the people's eyebrow…I've been practicing since I was 12! Such an inspirational guy to be around. And always smiling. Thanks for being you @therock, a hero to me in so many ways. A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

“He told me that he watches and said you’re the champion so you must be doing something right. I was like, yeah I guess so. I didn’t want to take up too much of his time. He said that he really enjoys watching. I hope he wasn’t just saying that to be nice though.”

Bayley also discussed how her dream opponent would be Stephanie McMahon. Over the past several months, McMahon has been placing hurdles in the way of Bayley and Sasha, making their paths to success much more difficult. Over the recent weeks, McMahon has scheduled matches for Bayley against Nia Jax, with the most recent one being a spot for Jax in the Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Jax won, and now it is a four-way bout. As a result, Bayley’s chances are even more difficult to retain the title.

Bayley explained her desire to compete against McMahon one day.

“I’ve thought about [competing against Stephanie McMahon] so many times. Even when I was a kid (laughs). When she was having matches with Lita, I was like I want to have matches with Stephanie one day. That’s one of my dream matches to be honest. “If it could continue on, like you said with Austin and Vince, that would be so much fun, but I’m sure it’s a little much to ask for right now.”

With the advice given from The Rock, Bayley is obviously serious about climbing greater heights in her career as a professional wrestler. Her feud with Sasha Banks in NXT not only gave Bayley the biggest recognition in her career as a wrestler, but it also gave her the crown of NXT Women’s Champion for the first time. Following this, Bayley would engage with others feuds, notably with Nia Jax and current champion Asuka.

In what fans thought was way overdue, Bayley made her official main roster debut on the episode of Raw following SummerSlam. Although there would be some ups and downs during her time on the main roster, Bayley has experienced the most successful time in her career in 2017.

At WrestleMania, Bayley looks to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against some stiff competition. In fact, two out of the three opponents have been Women’s Champion before. Moreover, the same two people – Sasha Banks and Charlotte – competed against each other for the title at last year’s WrestleMania. Despite this, Bayley hopes to defy the odds and walk into Raw the next night still champion.

[Featured Image By WWE]