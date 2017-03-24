‘My 600-Lb Life’ Nicole Update: 200 Lbs Lighter, Hitting The Gym, And Recovering

Nicole Lewis’ story, which aired on TLC’s hit TV series My 600-lb Life on March 1, greatly polarized viewers of the show. On the one hand, many commended the 23-year-old mother for trying to pursue a weight loss program to get healthier. On the other hand, many were exasperated at how Nicole acted on the show, especially toward her mother and boyfriend, both of whom were with her during the course of the episode’s events.

During Nicole’s episode of My 600-lb Life, viewers noted that the atmosphere in Nicole’s house was no less than toxic, with constant arguments and yelling that appeared to be affecting the 23-year-old’s two young children. In a lot of ways, the horrible situation in Nicole’s household reflects her own childhood, considering that she was raised by parents who both succumbed to substance abuse.

By the time the episode ended, however, things had looked a little better, as Nicole appeared to be on her way toward recovery. She was able to go through surgery, losing a significant portion of her 684-pound weight. Nicole also seemed to be optimistic about her future with her boyfriend, Charlie, and the episode ended with the two seemingly looking forward to better things that are to come.

Since then, however, updates on Nicole’s progress have been extremely scarce, save for an interview and some social media posts. Here is what could be gathered since Nicole’s story aired on TLC’s My 600-lb Life last March 1.

Nicole was interviewed by Rover Radio sometime after her episode aired, and her brief talk provided some pertinent updates that fans of My 600-lb Life would definitely appreciate. Although she still resorted to blaming her parents and her situation at times, she did state that she and her entire family had been eating healthier since her surgery.

While Nicole did not state her exact current weight during the interview, the 23-year-old mother did say that she had already lost around 200 pounds since appearing on the show. She has also resumed her attempts at writing music while her boyfriend, Charlie, works. Apart from this, Nicole also said that she and Charlie have begun going to the gym to get even healthier.

Over the course of the interview, Nicole also divulged that her weight loss has positively affected her relationship with Charlie. According to the 23-year-old, their intimacy has been significantly rekindled, especially now that she is far more mobile than before. Her weight loss has also enabled her to take care of herself more, as she can now clean herself most of the time.

Being self-proclaimed Juggalos, Nicole even noted that she is planning on attending a Juggalo gathering by 2018 if her weight loss continues. Needless to say, Nicole appears to be continuing on the path towards her healing, both in terms of moving past her emotional traumas and her weight problems.

Nicole has also established a public Facebook page to communicate with those who support her. While she stated that she could not divulge her actual weight and her overall progress publicly (at least not yet), the 23-year-old mother did recently post a video of her family taking a vacation at Splash Deck in Baytown, Texas. Many of Nicole’s supporters continue to wish her well, especially since her improvement appears to be consistent since she appeared on the show.

Nevertheless, a significant amount of criticism is still thrown at Nicole up until this point. In online forums such as Previously.TV alone, numerous netizens continue to blame her for her weight problems, as well as the way she treated her parents and her boyfriend. Nevertheless, Nicole has stated she and her family are getting along just fine and that since she was featured on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, things are starting to look better.

