‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Re-Tweets Message About Mistakes Amid Pregnancy Drama

Did Kailyn Lowry just make a “mistake?”

On the heels of her pregnancy announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star has taken to Twitter to share a couple of suspicious re-tweets.

“Learn from the past, prepare for the future, and perform in the moment,” read Kailyn Lowry’s first re-tweet on March 22.

“We all make mistakes, don’t act like you’re better than someone else,” read her second.

Kailyn Lowry went public with her baby news on February 23 and in the weeks that followed, it was confirmed that she and her third child’s father were no longer involved. It was also confirmed that the man’s involvement with Lowry’s child was up in the air.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Kailyn Lowry’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online weeks ago. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

Kailyn Lowry announced she and Javi Marroquin were getting a divorce in May of last year and sometime around the early part of November, she and the unidentified man conceived a child. A while later, as Lowry announced on Twitter, their relationship came to an end.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep continued. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry appeared alongside her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer, during an episode of the live after show weeks ago and during the appearance, host Nessa Diab was denied a comment after questioning the reality star about who had fathered her child.

“She will not find out the gender, just like she didn’t with Isaac and Lincoln. Kail is thankful for the positive support, and we thank her fans for respecting her privacy during this exciting time,” Densmore-Koon added.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry shared news of pregnancy on her official website on February 23.

In her post, Kailyn Lowry admitted that her situation isn’t “ideal,” she excited about her baby. She also addressed the comments she made towards Javi Marroquin during an earlier season of Teen Mom 2. As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry refused to have more children with Marroquin during an episode of the show last year and claimed she wanted to instead focus on her career.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to 3-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin engaged in a couple of heated moments online after Lowry announced her pregnancy, fans will likely see more of what went down between them when Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 8 later this year. Although the new season has not yet been officially confirmed by MTV, there have been no indications that the show won’t continue for at least one more year.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including ex-husband Javi Marroquin, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]