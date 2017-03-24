Joy-Anna Duggar Called ‘Tacky’ After Adding Gift Cards To Wedding Registry

Joy-Anna Duggar is engaged to to Austin Forsyth. The two are busy planning their wedding and doing everything that entails. Duggar has known her soon-to-be husband for several years now. The couple began courting last fall and the engagement came just a few weeks ago. Forsyth approached Jim Bob Duggar to ask his permission to propose to Joy-Anna and rumor is it was a little awkward. Obviously, he granted Austin the permission and now the Duggars and Forsyths are in full wedding planning mode.

One huge part of the wedding planning is registering for gifts you need for your new life. This is typically when the bride chooses the dishes she wants, bathroom accessories, and anything else she believes she would need to start a home with the man she is marrying. Joy-Anna Duggar’s registry has been online for at least a week now, open for the public to send gifts to her on this special occasion. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna Duggar has been called tacky by some critics for putting restaurant gift cards on her registry. Panera and Olive Garden were two of the places chosen.

A fan discovered the wedding registry for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth online at Amazon and shared it on social media. The list is open and anyone can send the couple a gift. They have their wedding date listed as October 28, 2017, but that is not the true date. Duggar and Forsyth used Joy-Anna’s birthday in order to conceal their actual wedding date, which has not yet been revealed. There is speculation that the event could be happening sooner rather than later, especially if they are attempting to get footage for the upcoming season of Counting On.

The good news is, Joy-Anna Duggar has plenty of knowledge about planning a wedding. She helped Jinger Duggar Vuolo with some of the things for her November wedding. In fact, Austin Forsyth also helped with some of the wedding preparations for Jinger’s big day. The couple is working hard to make sure the day is everything they want, along with the help of TLC. Fans are anticipating some of the wedding planning to be aired on the upcoming season of Counting On, which is due sometime this summer. An official date has not been announced, but footage of Jessa Duggar Seewald giving birth to Henry will be included along with some footage from Jinger’s life as a married woman in Texas.

At Jessa's baby shower ???????????? #jessaseewald #joyannaduggar #janaduggar #jillmdillard A post shared by The Duggar Family (@theduggars_fan) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:11am PST

There is so much to look forward to with the Duggar family this year. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will join as husband and wife, three more grandchildren will have arrived, and Joseph Duggar is courting Kendra Caldwell. A lot has changed for this family over the two years since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled. They have moved on and so have many of their fans. Right now, Joy-Anna is under fire for her choices for a wedding registry. She could have overlooked the fact that it isn’t typical to do, or she just wants things her way. Either way, people will always be criticizing the family.

As fans wait for the new season of Counting On, they are checking social media for any glimpses into the wedding planning as it happens for Joy-Anna Duggar. No hints have been dropped about the wedding date yet, but speculation is that it may be in the summer or early fall. As soon as the information leaks it will be all over social media. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are busy planning the biggest moment in their lives and seem to be enjoying every moment spent with one another during the process.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Twitter]