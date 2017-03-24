House Will Not Vote On Health Care Bill [Breaking]

The health care bill created by House Republicans and touted by President Trump as the replacement for the Affordable Care Act will not be voted on as promised, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a surprising turn of events, the vote, scheduled for between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. today, was abandoned. This devastating blow to the president’s agenda comes after a contentious debate on the House floor and weeks of negotiation. The new health care bill would have “repealed and replaced” Obamacare as President Trump had promised on the campaign trail. It is unclear what the fate of the new bill will be.

The passage of the health care bill was expected to be difficult as two ideologically opposed groups of House Republicans expressed reservations about the health care provisions in the American Health Care Act. According to the New York Times, the conservative House Freedom Caucus wanted the new law to cut federal health insurance mandates, while more moderate northeastern Republicans felt that the law was cutting too many benefits and not covering enough people. It was impossible to get enough votes for the health care bill because acquiescing to one group of House Republican dissenters meant further alienating the other group.

The New York Times reports that the American Health Care Act would have saved billions of dollars in the federal budget, but it could have caused 24 million Americans to lose their health care over a decade, as it replaces the Affordable Care Act’s mandate with a system of tax credits that can go towards the cost of health insurance.

Pundits on both sides of the aisle wondered if bringing the bill to a vote before guaranteeing that there would be enough votes to pass it was a good strategy. At the last minute, President Trump asked House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to pull the bill from the floor, according to the Los Angeles Times. It seems that the president was relying on party loyalty to win the day. However, individual principles seem to have been the prevailing theme.