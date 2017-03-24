‘Grimm’ Season 6 Final Episode: Multiple Deaths, Nick Fights Someone Unexpected

Grimm Season 6, the swansong season of the NBC series, is wrapping up on Friday, March 31. The final episode is expected to be dark and emotional, featuring blood and gore, and tragic end. Nick (David Giuntoli) takes on an invincible dark force in Episode 13 of Grimm Season 6, which is aptly titled “The End.” His final fight is set to leave behind a trail of dead bodies.

The penultimate episode of Grimm Season 6, “Zerstorer Shrugged,” sees the arrival of the dark force in Portland. Nick and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) return home from the other side, along with Zerstorer, who turns out to be more scarier and dangerous than everyone initially thought. The Skull guy immediately sets his eyes on Diana (Hannah R. Loyd), who he wants to take as his child bride, according to the synopsis of Grimm Season 6 Episode 12.

The prophecy that was uncovered comes to pass when a dark force arrives in Portland with its eyes set on Diana.

Grimm Season 6 Episode 11 revealed that Diana is perhaps the Shaphat who the devil wants to make his child bride so that she bears him 100 children. In one of the sneak peeks released for the penultimate episode, Diana can be seen opening the mirror door using the mysterious stick, which results in Eve and Nick getting pulled back inside the room. The clip ends with Zerstorer, too, walking through the mirror door with his giant stick, to finally make his appearance in Portland.

To protect Diana, Nick returns to the scene of his first investigation in Episode 12, and Grimm Series Finale will see the showdown between him and Zerstorer, who cannot be defeated by any weapon.

The much-anticipated showdown might end with Nick emerging victorious, but like it happens in every war, some good men and women, too, perish. TV Guide reveals that two members of the Scooby Gang are going to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The death toll is going to be very high in Grimm Season 6 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly. The report reveals that Nick finds himself fighting an “unexpected person” in the series finale.

We are coming to the end here, so it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that the death toll will be quite high as Nick finds himself fighting an unexpected person in the series finale. He’ll also, of course, take on the Zerstorer, but he’ll have some equally unexpected help in that regard.

It is possible that the mysterious stick might be on Zerstorer’s side and help him in his fight against Nick. In one of his interviews, David Giuntoli called it the worst stick in the world, and according to co-creators Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt, it would play a major role in the series finale.

Kouf told TV Guide that Nick’s final fight would lead back to what they found in the Black Forest.

The keys lead to the stick, what the stick means and it means a lot religiously, Biblically, mythically in every tradition in every square of the planet. It’ll all be explained and answered to tremendous satisfaction, of us, but hopefully of others.

The penultimate episode of Grimm will finally reveal the origin of the mysterious stick, according to the episode’s synopsis. The revelation might make Nick regret that he became too dependent on it.

And the final episode synopsis says that Nick turns to his ancestors for strength to save the world from a tragic end, while Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner) and Eve find a rare potion in the Spice Shop that may help Nick defeat his foe.

Nick must look to his ancestors for strength to save the world from a terrifying end. He faces off against his greatest foe yet as it seems no weapon can defeat him. At the Spice Shop, Monroe, Rosalee and Eve search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz) and Adalind (Claire Coffee) try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe as the threat has its eyes set on the children.

Greenwalt told TV Insider that everything tragic that could happen would happen in Grimm series finale, adding that it was a “bold” and “extremely emotional” episode.

Watch here the promo for Grimm Season 6 Episode 12.

Grimm Season 6 Final Episode airs on Friday, March 31, on NBC. Penultimate episode airs this Friday.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]