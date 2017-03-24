Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘The Heart Part 4,’ Disses President Trump

A few hour after teasing new music, Kendrick Lamar dropped “The Heart Part 4.” Not much else has been said about the new music, but it’s available on various streaming services. The track has already hit the top of the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart. It didn’t take long, and fans seem to be loving the new track.

Give the song a listen here.

It is not shocking that a surprise track from Kendrick Lamar would quickly be so well received. In the song, he makes some subtle digs toward other rappers, with Drake being one of them. He even throws in a direct dig at President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk

Tell ’em that God comin’

And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’

Electorial votes look like memorial votes

But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes

It’s blasphemy, how many gon’ blast for me?”

It remains to be seen if President Trump will respond to Kendrick Lamar as he did when Snoop Dogg engaged with him. However, it would not be surprising if he finds out about the diss at some point and takes to Twitter to say something about it.

If you want to keep track, the previous parts of “The Heart” songs can be found on KDot Drops, Overly Dedicated, and part three was released on its own. You can listen to part one here, part two here, and part three here. Hypebeast even did a breakdown of everything you need to know from each of the songs. Here’s a look at what they had to say about “The Heart Part 4.”

“Shortly after, the Compton rapper dropped the track, making it his first song of 2017 and his first release since 2016′s rarities collection EP, untitled unmastered. The former part of the song is produced by Axlfolie of THC and Syk Sense. Apparently, Syk and Axlfolie made this beat using Khalid’s voice and it ended up having a ‘Kendrick vibe.’ The two beatmakers sent it off to the rapper and he ended it up using it for this song. The rest of the track is produced by The Alchemist and DJ Dahi, making it a total of four producers who worked on this song. In the track, K-Dot reveals that he has made $30 million USD and attained the status of ‘a hip-hop rhyme savior.'”

If you catch it in the last two lines of the song, Kendrick Lamar hints at a potential release date for either another song or a full album. Either way, fans will probably jump on the chance to listen to whatever comes on April 7, just as they have with “The Heart Part 4.” Check out the lyrics below.

“You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever

Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get ya’ll s**t together”

Kendrick Lamar is known for speaking his mind, and it’s greatly encouraged by his fan base. You can see it most in his live performance where we cannot only hear him make a statement but see him make one. When he performed “The Blacker the Berry” and “Alright” at the 2016 Grammys, he made a huge statement that people were talking about not only the night it happened but for days after that.

“The Heart Part 4” is Kendrick Lamar letting us know his piece of mind and just how great he is at capturing everyone’s attention. He’s a skilled rapper, and it’s clear that he put a ton of thought into every verse and every line. He might have started out with just getting nominated for his work, but he took home five Grammys in 2016, and the chances are high that he’ll continue to win more awards for his work.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]