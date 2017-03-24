‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dante Digs Up Ava’s Morgan Med Swap Secret

General Hospital spoilers for Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) reveal he’s going to do something no PCPD cop has ever done before – solve a crime! Viewers know from General Hospital history that the Port Chuck cop shop is a team of incompetents led by Chief “Can’t Solve a Crime” Ashford, so this is a big deal. Shockingly, spoilers reveal Dante figures out about his brother’s meds and that Ava Jerome (Maura West) played a role in Morgan’s death.

Lucy Causes Trouble

General Hospital spoilers for next week suggest Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) pops up to torment Ava and remind her she still has the pill bottle Ava tossed out that belonged to Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). General Hospital spoilers predict this will put Ava into a panicked tail spin, and she calls in her cohort Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner).

Any time Scotty shows up on General Hospital, it’s a good time. Ava tasks Scotty with getting the bottle of meds back from Lucy while she deals head-on with Lucy’s blackmail attempt. You may remember from past General Hospital episodes that Scotty tried before to get the bottle but couldn’t so instead he took the placebos and replaced them with legit Lithium.

Scotty Caught Red Handed

General Hospital spoilers promise Lucy catches Scotty trying to abscond with her evidence and isn’t pleased. Lucy was counting on a big payday from Ava by leveraging the pill bottle. General Hospital spoilers suggest that if Lucy knew what that medicine bottle represents, she would be jubilant. As of now, Lucy knows it’s bad, but has no idea it’s bad enough to get Ava killed.

After Scotty is caught out by Lucy, General Hospital spoilers say Lucy knows the bottle is more valuable than she thought and goes back to Ava to lean on her more heavily. Ava is forced to cut a deal with Lucy that will cost her dearly. General Hospital spoilers aren’t clear on whether it’s money, influence, or something more personal Lucy demands, but Ava is forced to deliver.

Ava Thinks She’s Off The Hook

Once Ava caves in fully to Lucy’s extortion, General Hospital spoilers predict that Ava thinks she’s out of the woods. Ava knows if Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) or Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knew about the pills, she’d be dead meat. According to General Hospital spoilers from TV Source, Ava wrongly assumes she’s covered her tracks, and then trouble comes sniffing at her heels.

All this happens next week, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers, and Ava breathes a sigh of relief. That’s all before events the following week trigger Dante to start poking around. Sonny has long suspected Ava played some role in Morgan’s death and he’s right. Dante comes across something on March 5, according to General Hospital spoilers that causes him to dig deeper.

Dante Cracks The Case

On General Hospital, we all know not to expect the cops to solve any case. That’s left to amateur sleuths like Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). But this time, a PCPD cop actually goes out and investigates something and comes to the proper conclusion. General Hospital spoilers say after Dante stumbles upon some evidence, he tries to put the pieces together.

There are several pieces to the puzzle from recent General Hospital history. Morgan’s journal can tell Dante that Morgan was taking his pills like clockwork but suffering a bipolar spiral anyway. Also troubling is that Morgan’s blood was not tested for lithium before he died. There may be some physical evidence to help Dante according to General Hospital spoilers.

A Trail Back To Ava

Remember when Morgan supposedly died on General Hospital back in October of 2016 and there was some sort of “remains” found? It’s not a body but perhaps there was some blood splatter. Maybe there is enough there to test for Lithium. If so, that can help Dante with this General Hospital case. Also, Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) saw Ava in Morgan’s room the day Ava stole the bottle.

General Hospital spoilers reveal if Dante gathers statements from witnesses like Nelle and Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery), he can build a case against Ava. Plus, if Lucy hears about the investigation, she’ll know why Ava is so desperate to get the bottle back. No doubt Lucy would hand it over to Dante so she doesn’t end up in Sonny’s crosshairs on General Hospital.

It seems like justice will finally come for Ava, and it may be Morgan’s brother who serves up Ava on a silver platter to Sonny. Maybe Sonny will get a bargain price on a two-for-one hit if he hires someone to kill both Jerome sisters! Fans will see how it comes out when this case blows wide open thanks to Dante starting next week, according to these General Hospital spoilers.

