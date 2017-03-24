‘RHOA’ Season 10: NeNe Leakes Demands Bigger Paycheck Than Kim Zolciak

It’s no secret that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are being courted by Bravo to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10. Both women have made it clear that they will come back for the right price. Now, NeNe Leakes is making it clear that she’ll come back to RHOA, but that she needs to be paid more than Kim in order for that to happen.

Right now, both NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are in negotiations with Bravo to make their big return to RHOA. Incidentally, both women also think there is a reason why they should get the bigger check in order to return for Season 10. NeNe recently spoke with TMZ and told them that she is the bigger draw and therefore, she should be getting the bigger paycheck for the upcoming season.

Venice Italy ❤ God I'm so blessed and I'm so grateful Thank You for all your blessing! ????????❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Another issue that is plaguing Bravo producers is the fact that they want NeNe and Kim to come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta as full-time peach holders. Right now, Kim Zolciak is filming her own Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy and NeNe Leakes is also working on several other projects. While both women can commit to being part time on the reality show that made them famous, they’re still working out the logistics of filming full time for RHOA on top of negotiating how much they will be paid for their time.

Now that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are negotiating so shrewdly for what they will be paid to appear on Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, there’s another twist that could and probably will arise once filming begins. While NeNe and Kim have a friendship that goes back a long way, their pay amounts could turn into a feud with each woman thinking she is worth a bigger paycheck than the other.

Bob life????????@parrapaints A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Considering that NeNe Leakes is one of the most famous Real Housewives alums out of all the franchises, it’s likely that she’ll get a bigger Bravo paycheck for her efforts. No matter what NeNe or Kim get, it’s likely to be in the millions, especially considering that Kandi Burruss was the highest paid full-time cast member on RHOA in Season 9 and raked in a shocking $1.8 million.

Three other cast members broke the million dollar mark this season with Kenya Moore pulling $1.4 million and Phaedra Parks bringing in $1.3 million for showing up and bringing the drama. Sidenote: If Kenya is making that much money, maybe she should consider paying Matt Jordan that $10k he has been angry about.

Rumor has it that the existing Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is not excited about the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak. Could that be due to their ability to be the stars of the show? Or does it have more to do with money and those who have been pulling in some major checks during Season 9 know that if they want to remain on the roster, pay cuts are coming to accommodate the bigger players who are headed back to the show that made them famous?

When NeNe and Kim do make their glorious Season 10 comeback on Real Housewives of Atlanta(and at this point, it’s been so talked about that it has to happen) you better believe they will demand to make more than Kandi or any of the other women who have been holding down the fort since their departure.

HAPPY 50th CB @cynthiabailey10 it sho looks good on you???? the turn up will continue A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Kim Zolciak has been separated from RHOA for the longest. She made her departure after Season 5 and hasn’t come back except to make an appearance at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party at Chateau Sheree. On the other hand, NeNe Leakes has been much more involved with the series, even while juggling her own projects, and only recently left after Season 8.

How much do you think NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak should be paid for their Season 10 return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]