Ivana Trump’s ‘Raising Trump’ Book Out September 12: No ‘Lost Tycoon’ Rape Talk

Ivana Trump will soon have a book published, a memoir called Raising Trump. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Raising Trump should hit book shelves and Amazon’s product pages by September 12, but folks looking for a scathing tell-all about President Donald Trump should probably look to Graydon Carter’s Vanity Fair essays about Mr. Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr.

That’s because Ivana’s Raising Trump book will be the story of “motherhood, strength and resilience” with a focus on Ivana’s childhood, her “whirlwind romance,” presumably with The Donald, and her business acumen. Unlike the controversial Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, written by Harry Hurt III, Ivana’s Raising Trump book likely won’t come with the following “Statement of Ivana Trump” that precedes Hurt’s book, wherein Ivana describes what she meant when she mentioned the word “rape” in relation to her former husband.

“During a deposition given by me in connection with my matrimonial case, I stated that my husband had raped me. I wish to say that on one occasion during 1989, Mr. Trump and I had marital relations in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had during our marriage. As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness, which he normally exhibited toward me, was absent. I referred to this as ‘rape,’ but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.”

Ivana’s Raising Trump book is being called a book that isn’t political, and one that the Chicago Sun-Times claims probably won’t criticize President Trump, because Ivana’s 1992 divorce from Trump came with a nondisclosure agreement. Therefore, the following passage that describes a violent assault, as reported by The Daily Beast, most likely won’t be found in Ivana’s Raising Trump book about her days with Donald.

“The book, by former Texas Monthly and Newsweek reporter Harry Hurt III, described a harrowing scene. After a painful scalp reduction surgery to remove a bald spot, Donald Trump confronted his then-wife, who had previously used the same plastic surgeon. ‘Your f****** doctor has ruined me!’ Trump cried. What followed was a ‘violent assault,’ according to Lost Tycoon. Donald held back Ivana’s arms and began to pull out fistfuls of hair from her scalp, as if to mirror the pain he felt from his own operation. He tore off her clothes and unzipped his pants. Then he jams his penis inside her for the first time in more than sixteen months. Ivana is terrified… It is a violent assault,’ Hurt writes. ‘According to versions she repeats to some of her closest confidantes, ‘he raped me.'”

Ivana’s divorce from Mr. Trump came among many reports about his relationship with Marla Maples, a woman who would eventually become President Trump’s second wife. It isn’t known how much of Ivana’s Raising Trump book will cover marital and divorce issues. However, what is known is that Ivana will spill the beans about her mothering skills in raising her children in which she tried to instill lessons about honesty and loyalty and having integrity.

For their part, Ivana’s children have reportedly said they were excited over their mom’s Raising Trump memoir. Ivana penned the book after getting many compliments about how she raised her Trump children.

Other books penned by Ivana include For Love Alone and The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again. The For Love Alone book was a novel about a woman named Katrinka Graham who risked everything due to a secret from her past, set in the wealthy world of glamour. However, it’s a novel that brought a $25 million lawsuit from Donald against Ivana with claims that it was a novel based on their marriage that violated their non-disclosure agreement. Ivana countersued Donald and the two settled.

Ivana called herself a tough mother, but a loving one. Raising Trump is being pitched as a book that will include “unfiltered personal stories.”

As seen in the top photo above, Mr. Trump was joined by then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, his ex-wife Ivana and daughter Ivanka on September 8, 2001.

[Featured Image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images]