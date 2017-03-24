‘Ghost Brothers’ Investigate the Iconic Winchester Mystery House

The Winchester House might be one of the best-known locations in the country, not just for the hauntings that are reported to occur there, but for the unique backstory and seemingly random configuration of the mansion as well. The sprawling structure has been thoroughly investigated by a myriad of paranormal researchers, and now the Ghost Brothers get their shot at the strange and eerie Winchester Mystery House.

Sarah Lockwood Pardee-Winchester became heir to the Winchester estate after the passing of her husband, William Wirt Winchester, from tuberculosis. Along with the estate, she received a 50 percent holding in the Winchester Repeating Arms Company. According to one legend on the Winchester Mystery House website, she was told by Boston medium Adam Coons that her family was cursed by all the spirits of those who had been killed by a Winchester rifle. He instructed her to move west to build a house for herself and for the spirits. He warned her that if construction ever stopped she would die, joining her husband and infant daughter, Annie Pardee Winchester, in the afterlife.

After visiting a niece in California, she bought 161 acres of land and an eight-room farmhouse a few miles west of San Jose. She immediately began spending her $20 million inheritance on expanding the home, and for the next 38 years, building was almost continuous as more rooms and renovations were added.

Find out why an heiress moved across the country to build the Winchester House

According to the Ghost Brothers sneak-peek video included with the post, every night Sarah would go to a room located in the center of the house called the Blue Room, where she conducted her seances. This room was sparsely decorated with only a cabinet, a table with her pen and papers, a closet, and a planchette board that she used for transmitting messages from the beyond. The Ghost Brothers team learned that at midnight, she would ring a bell in order to summon the spirits, and supposedly they would provide her with new building plans. The Ghost Brothers crew will most likely be spending plenty of time in this strange room.

When Sarah passed away in her sleep from heart failure on September 5, 1922, the mansion covered a whopping six acres. There were 160 rooms, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways, 47 fireplaces, 13 bathrooms, and 6 kitchens. Upon learning of her death, carpenters dropped what they were doing, some leaving half-driven nails behind as they walked away from a job that many of them probably thought would never end.

Over the years, there have been reports of voices, apparitions, strange sounds, and even a reported sighting of Mrs. Winchester. The office manager thought a woman was there for a promotional activity because she was dressed in period clothing. After the tour guide informed her nothing like that was planned, they went to the dining room, but the room was empty. The chair where the woman had been sitting was pushed back up against the table.

This should be an exciting investigation for Juwan Mass, Dalen Spratt, and Marcus Harvey, the three men who make up the Ghost Brothers team. Their light-hearted and fun approach to ghost hunting makes each episode of Ghost Brothers enjoyable, but they know when it’s time to get serious as well. A preview that aired on Destination America revealed that there might even be one female spirit who might have taken a liking to one of the Ghost Brothers.

The structure is immense and difficult to get around in, and the Ghost Brothers will definitely have their work cut out for them as they try to conduct a thorough investigation. Getting lost would be very easy as the Ghost Brothers team navigates the unending maze of halls and stairways that lead to nothing but dead ends. Hopefully, the Ghost Brothers team will be able to find their way around and will stick together during their time at the mansion.

