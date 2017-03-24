WWE News: Alberto Del Rio Issues Statement In Support Of Paige Sex Tape Scandal

Alberto Del Rio, the former WWE superstar, has been rather quiet since the Paige sex tape scandal first broke — which is unusual, considering that the superstar is her fiance. But now, the latest WWE news report suggests that he’s spoken out for the first time — and, like other wrestling legends, he’s come out in support of the young Diva, especially since she was the victim of such a heinous crime.

And while it’s good to know that the WWE will not punish Paige — or any of the other wrestlers involved in the continuing leaks — it’s still distressing for the wrestlers to know that these hackers are out there and continuing with their nonsense, untethered and unprosecuted.

According to the latest WWE news from Comic Book, it goes without saying that Del Rio is supportive of his soon-to-be wife, whom he proposed to in the ring a few months ago.

What no one expected was that he would be pulling out of his appearance at WrestleCon next week to be at home with Paige. Del Rio, who now goes by the name Alberto Del Patron, cited the invasion of privacy as to why he pulled out of the event.

“Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time.”

Meanwhile, as more victims come forward from the hack, the latest WWE rumors from News.com.au suggest that there might be some legal issues coming for the hackers.

While the WWE takes the “hands-off” approach to the hack, the victims of the hack are becoming proactive in their measures to reduce the impact of the hack.

“In the days that followed the Paige leaks, lurid material ranging from topless bathroom selfies to X-rated videos began to appear online featuring four other current or former WWE stars. First, nudes surfaced of former stars Kaitlyn, real name Celeste Bonin, and Maria.”

Compromising photos also emerged of former WWE diva Summer Rae, but she insisted that those photos were fakes.

And, according to the latest WWE rumors from The Sun, former WWE Diva Melina is the latest victim of the sex tape hack.

Melina, 39, retired from the WWE in 2011. And while the sex tape and photos were leaked today, it’s not clear when the photos were taken.

The Diva started her career as a model before she went on to serve in the WWE for seven years. After that, she served in the Lucha Underground.

“I was always told I was too short, too fat, too small, too ugly or not good enough. People would tell me every negative comment under the moon, and that I would never make it. I kept going. I knew in my heart that I could make it, and that I was meant for this. My love for wrestling and my determination got me through everything I had to endure.”

