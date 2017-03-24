Trump ‘Obsessed’ With Japanese Translator’s Breasts, Writes ‘Vanity Fair’ Editor

There’s a new article getting plenty of attention, published by Vanity Fair. In the editor’s letter titled “The Trump Presidency is Already a Joke: But it’s no laughing matter,” Graydon Carter claims that President Trump admitted to a friend that he was “obsessed with the translator’s breasts” during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife to the U.S., although Carter admits that Mr. Trump may not have used the word “breasts,” but something allegedly more colorful to describes her breasts.

As seen in the above photo, President Trump and Melania Trump were joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, as they boarded Air Force One on Friday, February 10. Mr. and Mrs. Trump hosted the Abes at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach that weekend. However, it’s Graydon’s claims about Mr. Trump’s alleged focus on the Japanese translator’s breasts that are getting buzz online.

“Trump’s one brief moment of acting presidential—when he read off a teleprompter for 60 minutes and 10 seconds during his address to Congress—served only to show just how low the bar for presidential behavior has plummeted since January. Watching TV commentators applaud him for containing himself for a little over an hour was like hearing a parent praise a difficult child for not pooping in his pants during a pre-school interview. Besides, vintage Trump is not going anywhere anytime soon. A couple of weeks earlier, during a visit by the Japanese prime minister, Shinzō Abe, the president told an acquaintance that he was obsessed with the translator’s breasts—although he expressed this in his own, fragrant fashion.”

According to the Independent, President Trump told an acquaintance that when Mr. Abe visited Washington, D.C., and Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s was reportedly focused on the Japanese translator’s breasts during the trip.

As reported by the New York Daily News, Graydon was adamant that his source for President Trump’s comment about being obsessed with the Japanese translator’s breasts was a rock-solid source, but Carter would not name the source or give any more details about the comments. It’s the latest in the feud between Mr. Trump and Carter, who are not strangers to battling one another.

According to Vanity Fair, the Trump Tower steakhouse left something to be desired. As a result, President Trump took to Twitter mere hours after the scathing review to claim that Vanity Fair had falling subscription or readership numbers, and called Carter a man with no talent.

“Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!”

Vanity Fair, in return, experienced a surge in readership after the dig by the president and tweeted about their good fortune.

“Vanity Fair: Way up, big success, alive! Subscribe today!”

As seen in the above photo, Melania joined Akie and an interpreter during their tour of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, there’s not much love lost between Carter and President Trump, especially in view of the editor’s letters that Graydon has published since Mr. Trump won the presidency.

There was “Trump’s White House: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,” published on February 20, on the website of Vanity Fair. Before that, Graydon criticized Mr. Trump’s pattern of “random thought” in the essay titled “Donald Trump: A Pillar of Ignorance and Certitude.”

Graydon Carter welcomed people to Trump’s world in “Welcome to Trumpistan,” a piece from the Vanity Fair editor that pontificated the future of the U.S. with President Trump at the helm.

