Is Katy Perry Bisexual? The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Singer Did More Than That

Katy Perry has been with her share of famous men. She’s been linked to actor Orlando Bloom, musician John Mayer, and comedian Russell Brand. While she has not openly dated a woman, she admits that she kissed a girl and then some.

She hit the pop scene in 2008 with her single, “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It.” The reason why she released the song is because she wanted to create a conversation with people about sexuality, according to People. Perry accepted the National Equity Award at the 2017 HRC Los Angeles Gala on Saturday night (March 18) when she decided to speak out about that song that gave her overnight success.

“Truth be told, I did more than that! But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”

Perry then explained that her Christian upbringing made her confused about her sexuality. She “prayed the gay away at Jesus camps.” But then her “bubble started to burst,” and she realized that there were people who are on all ends of the spectrum. Though she has strayed away from her religion, she says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear,” she said. “They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that I have ever met. They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

“Priceless lessons happen large. The path of discovery has made me, has tested me, and forever changed me. You don’t get to choose your family, but you can choose your tribe. I stand here as real evidence for all that no matter where you came from it is about where you are going, that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen, if we open our minds and soften our hearts.”

This comes after the 32-year-old cut her hair following her split from Orlando Bloom. She debuted her new pixie blonde hair at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she performed her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm.” She has been busy promoting her new song, along with performing at the Brit Awards in the U.K. and the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she debuted her new ‘do, which she paired with a pantsuit, according to People Music. Katy revealed on her Instagram Story that she is “turning a new leaf.” She talked about her hairstyle in another Instagram post, writing, “I WASN’T READY TILL NOW.”

Radio host Elvis Duran remarked on her new look on the red carpet. That’s when Perry said that she wants to change the conversation on what it looks like for women to appear “feminine.”

“I feel like there’s a new wave, a new authentic vibe coming in and I think this matches. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine. Look at Scarlett Johansson, who’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. We have the same haircut and I saw her at an Oscars party and was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ You’re hot, you can be hot and look great with this kind of hair. Why not?”

Don’t expect the pop star to wear bustier dresses or latex dresses. Perry admits that she wants to shift the focus on her “purposeful pop era.” She will be wearing more two-piece suits and jumpsuits in her music videos and performances. Perry is very much into looking androgynous these days.

“I used to be the queen of innuendo, kind of like a wink-wink sexual concentration,” she told Duran on the red carpet. “It feels like I’m diversifying now and having more subtext about many different subjects.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]