NeNe Leakes Calls Out Phaedra Parks, Sides With Kenya Moore

A preview for the upcoming The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode to air this Sunday shows Phaedra Parks explaining to Cynthia Bailey just why she was so upset by the divorce celebration party that Kenya Moore threw for them to mark their impending divorces from, respectively, Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida. As viewers saw on the last episode, while Cynthia thought that Kenya had good intentions and was a good sport throughout the party, Phaedra immediately left and later accused Kenya of throwing the party really just to throw the demise of her marriage in her face. Phaedra resurrected her claim, which played out on the show several seasons ago, that Kenya maliciously flirted with Apollo.

Kenya maintained that she never tried to lure Apollo away from Phaedra. Later, in her confessional interview, Kenya lashed out at Phaedra, with whom she thought she was developing a real friendship with, for stabbing her in the back.

One person who’s on Kenya’s side when it comes to Phaedra’s accusations is their former co-star NeNe Leakes. As the episode aired on Sunday, NeNe posted a cryptic tweet about how one never wins by playing dirty. NeNe made it clear that her tweet was about a specific person on the cast when she added that the person tried playing dirty with her, but the viewers didn’t see it.

YOU NEVER WIN WHEN YOU PLAY DIRTY! I been saying this! She tried it wit me but y'all didn't see it! Just saying — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 20, 2017

In response to a viewer who asked NeNe Leakes who she was talking about, another viewer explained that the person in question is Phaedra Parks. The viewer explained that in a previous season, NeNe told Phaedra that she never wins by playing dirty after Phaedra invited NeNe’s estranged sisters to a filmed event, which NeNe took as an attempt to expose her.

@burtonkim76133 @NeNeLeakes she sait it to Phaedra when she went behind Nene's back to get her sister on the show to try and expose Nene. — Future_MD (@Soren_Taylor) March 20, 2017

Phaedra is very sneaky and dirty remember when she tried to bring Nene Leakes' half sisters to the show and Nene blasted her. @Kandi #RHOA. pic.twitter.com/qUx6fBJcFn — Ibrahim Banks ???? (@TheShowOff85) January 8, 2017

NeNe confirmed that her tweet was indeed about Phaedra. Clearly, NeNe now feels that Phaedra played “dirty” with Kenya Moore.

This isn’t the first time that NeNe has spoken out against Phaedra. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live several weeks ago, NeNe sided with Kandi Burruss when asked about the demise of Phaedra’s friendship with Kandi. NeNe pretty much said that Phaedra wasn’t loyal to Kandi so Kandi has a right to put Phaedra on blast. When Andy expressed surprise that NeNe was speaking negatively about Phaedra since they seemed so close on season 7, NeNe pointed out that Phaedra, along with Porsha Williams, didn’t seem that pleased when she surprisingly showed up to the cast’s Jamaica trip in the following season. NeNe implied that both Phaedra and Porsha had wanted her to stay off the cast so that they could have their own turns in the spotlight.

While NeNe and Phaedra are no longer friends. NeNe and Kenya have gotten increasingly close. In January, they even went to a Golden Globes party in Hollywood together.

RHOA Stars Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes Reunite at the Golden Globes-DAZ NEWS-https://t.co/Bj5rSXA4re pic.twitter.com/KXOpdXG7nE — DAZ NEWS (@DAZ_NEWS) January 17, 2017

A preview released several weeks ago for the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season shows that viewers will once again see Kim Zolciak, who was a part of the original Season 1 cast alongside NeNe Leakes, when she shows up to Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. The preview shows Kim and Kenya Moore insulting one another during an argument. Perhaps next season, viewers will see the return of NeNe, this time as Kenya’s defender and Phaedra Parks’ enemy?

