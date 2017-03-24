Lauren Jauregui: Intimate Photos of 5H Singer And Ex-Girlfriend Surface

Lauren Jauregui came out as bisexual months ago. Now, the Fifth Harmony band member is following up with an intimate photo shoot. She stars in a beautiful and intimate photo shoot with her rumored ex-girlfriend Lucy Vives.

The “Worth It” singer came out as bisexual last year after a photo of her kissing another girl was leaked on social media. Lauren Jauregui held back on coming out at first because she wasn’t sure of her family and the public’s reaction to the photos. She also held back on releasing her editorial called “Bare With Me” that showed her kissing and cuddling her girlfriend at the time, Lucy Vives.

Bare With Me @lucyvives ????: @wildflyme_ ????: @kasstagrama A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

The photos were taken by photographer Nicole Cartolano, who posted them on her website. Some of the breathtaking photos show Lauren wearing nothing but a black lace bodysuit as she embraces her girlfriend. Another one shows her dressed up in a maroon suit. Nicole spoke out to MTV News about what happened during the photo shoot between Lauren and Lucy.

@lucyvives & @laurenjauregui Wearing @americanapparelusa @kendallandkylie @lulus @meundies @dolcevita @nissajewelry Photo by @wildflyme_ Styled by me A post shared by Keeping It Kassey (@kasstagrama) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

“Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as a sort of a coming-out, but they were nervous how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community,” she said.

“‘Bare With Me’ is a compromise which allowed us to describe what Lauren called ‘love in the 21st century.’ We felt like the way that these photographs are presented are very disarming, sensual, and empowering all at once. And they’re not provocative or with ill intent. … It was important to use their voices to show the world that this is OK, this is acceptable, in the greatest way possible.”

Lucy and Lauren’s relationship started out as a close friendship. The two girls knew each other since high school and have dated on and off over the years. According to the photographer, she wanted to capture how “loving” they were with one another during the shoot and she is still happy with the way the photo shoot turned out even if they’re no longer dating.

“They agreed, and Lauren said this: that it’s a reminder of a really good moment in time. Because at the time, they did really like each other. And it was a very good memory.”

There is one photo that sticks out in the photographer’s mind. It’s the one where the girls are sitting on a dock and nuzzling each other, but you can’t see either of their faces.

“I really like that shot because for me it was even more than a love story. It’s both sisterly and maternal. It’s comforting in a sensual way – there’s a difference [between] sexual and sensual. I did not stage that, I did not tell them to do that. A lot of the moments were very real. Very candid.”

Wardrobe stylist Kassey Rich also shared photos of Jauregui and Vives from the photo shoot. While it’s clear that Jauregui is no longer with Vives, she has spoken out against Fifth Harmony fans who “ship” her with former 5H bandmate Camila Cabello, reports Pop Crush. Those fans often refer to them as “CamRen,” a mashup of their names. On Thursday, March 23, Jauregui responded to a fan tweet about Vives and linked Jauregui to Cabello.

“This is why Lauren hates Camren,” the fan wrote.

“No, I hate it because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real… Ever,” Lauren responded to the fan.

@brujitaf_Spears because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That's why. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, the singer accused shippers for “sexualizing [her] and [her] friendships for their sick pleasure.”

Last year, Jauregui wrote an open letter to Donald Trump supporters. She decided to come out after he won the election and a photo of her kissing Vives leaked online.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it,” she wrote in her letter, shared on Billboard. “I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another.”

Read the rest of Jauregui’s letter on billboard.com and check out the rest of the photos on Cartolano’s website here.

[Featured image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]