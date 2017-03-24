Is Christina El Moussa Dating? She Has ‘New Boyfriend,’ But Not What You Think

Christina El Moussa’s dating life might be as controversial as U.S. politics, but the HGTV home flipper is at it again. Christina El Moussa recently unveiled her “new boyfriend,” but it’s not another guy who’d hurt her feelings.

El Moussa has never shied away from showcasing her companions to the media, having recently split from contractor Gary Anderson, who was, in turn, reportedly the main reason for her ruined marriage with Tarek El Moussa.

Not that Christina El Moussa’s dating life is a complete mess, but the HGTV home flipper is now showing off her “new boyfriend.” — a cute French bulldog.

Christina El Moussa took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable shot featuring the cute companions in her life, her 6-year-old daughter Taylor, and the adorable French bulldog named Cash.

In the snap, Christina El Moussa and Taylor are seen wearing matching purple bikinis, while the bulldog is resting on the Flip or Flop star’s arm. El Moussa, who shows off her perfect tan, is smiling at the camera, while her daughter is seen eating a donut.

It seems as if Christina El Moussa intended to fuel heated dating speculation on the internet because capturing one of her snapshots as “new boyfriend” certainly did just that. But there’s nothing serious between Christina El Moussa and Cash the bulldog; her rep Cassandra Zebisch insisted to the Daily News that El Moussa is single and “being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind.”

“She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Christina El Moussa dating life came under increased scrutiny last month when the media found out that Christina El Moussa split from her partner and the family’s former contractor, Gary Anderson.

Anderson was at the center of a scandal for months during and after Christina El Moussa’s seven-year marriage with Tarek. Christina and Tarek announced their split back in 2016, but the latter filed for divorce this January.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have two kids together: six-year-old daughter Taylor and 18-month-old son Brayden El Moussa. But Christina El Moussa’s dating life has apparently not seen any new boyfriends apart from Cash the bulldog lately. El Moussa seems focused on spending more time with her kids now.

The news comes just weeks after Tarek went public with his heartbreaking story about his marriage to Christina El Moussa. Tarek revealed that the last three years were “the hardest of my life,” according to the New York Daily News.

Tarek shared an Instagram post, revealing that his battle with cancer and marital issues with Christina El Moussa took a toll on his physical and mental health.

“The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived… I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day.”

Tarek explained that his inability to see the meaning in life came from “hurting my back after battling 2 cancers” as well as having a “60-pound weight swing” from his illnesses.

One commenter to the snap pointed that they could see “the pain and struggle in your face” when watching the latest episodes of Flip or Flop. Christina El Moussa does have a story of her own to share, too.

The subject of Christina El Moussa’s possible dating life once again became the topic of her latest interview. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month – weeks after her split from Anderson – El Moussa said dating “is the farthest thing from my mind right now.”

“It’s not even on my radar.”

