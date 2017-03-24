‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Spills On Cersei And Brienne

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) is out pushing his new Netflix film Small Crimes, which — like with Kit Harington’s press tour for Brimstone a couple of weeks ago — gives reporters a chance to ask about Game of Thrones Season 7.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, the handsome Danish actor was asked about Jamie’s relationship with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie).

“It’s built out of contempt, which has turned into real respect, and love—not that they would ever use that word. “I think they feel very strongly for each other. I have no idea if they would ever be able to act on it, and I don’t think they would. It’s all been about Cersei his whole life.”

Speaking of Cersei, Coster-Waldau was also asked how he works out Jamie and Cersei’s complicated brother/sister relationship with co-star Lena Headey.

“We were talking a lot this coming season,” he said. “There was a lot of discussion and I was driving everyone crazy with all kinds of questions to where the writers must have been like, ‘Let’s kill him off now! This is getting to be too much.’ But it is very complex, and the more you dig into it, the more complex it gets. We’re so deep into this story and getting into the endgame now so for all of us who have been on the whole journey, you really want to get it right. Every scene and every moment feels ridiculously important. Early on in Season 7, I just had to let it go because I was trying to understand way too much.”

When the reporter posited that Jamie might kill Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7, the actor just grinned and said, “That’s a great theory.”

But he did elaborate on Jamie’s wordless reaction when he saw his sister being crowned after Tommen’s suicide.

“Jaime’s addicted to something—almost institutionalized by a situation to where there is no other way,” he said. “For Jaime, there is no other way. He’s been groomed since he was 15 that, whatever his life is, it starts and ends with Cersei. He has to accommodate her. He’s done that his whole life, and he’s reached a moment now where he suddenly has to address it. What’s interesting about that is people will read into it and there was no line—it’s just a look.”

Coster-Waldau continued, almost spoiling a Game of Thrones Season 7 plot point.

“Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, ‘What am I doing?’ What are you doing, indeed. Whatever it is, keep at it!”

Finally, if you thought the ice melting Facebook event revealing the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere date was awkward, you’re not alone. Coster-Waldau said GoT showrunners Daniel Weiss and David Benioff were also put off by the flailing spectacle.

“I spoke to Dan and David about that and they were like, ‘Oh god… That’s embarrassing.’ Everyone was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ ‘What’s going to happen?!’ ‘It’s melting!’ ‘It crashed!’ ‘Oh my god!’ It’s like, just walk away… It’s just a date!”

Coster-Waldau wasn’t exactly a fan either.

“You know, I was actually thinking, “Is there going to be a backlash and people will think, ‘F**k you guys for that!'” he said. “But that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: Never again! F–k you! I’m never going to watch this show! and, you know, they keep coming back.”

Do you think Jamie will kill Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 7? What did yo think about the GoT premiere date reveal on Facebook?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]