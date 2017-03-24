WWE Rumors: Reasons Why Two Former World Champions Could Switch Brands

The brand split returned last year and divided the roster in half for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to become their own entities, and it has proven to be quite successful. It is expected that another WWE superstar draft will take place this summer, and it will be interesting to see what kind of shake-up is delivered to the rosters. Already, the rumors are starting to fly, and it is believed that two former world champions could end up switching brands.

When last year’s draft took place, there were some big names split up from one another with no real chance of them facing off again. Having another draft each year makes sense as it will keep things fresh and allow for match-ups that fans have not seen in a long time.

Not all superstars will end up switching brands as it wouldn’t make sense to simply swap the rosters of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and have the same people move to different nights. As time draws closer to the likely draft this summer, rumors are swirling about two big names that could change team colors, and they are AJ Styles and Roman Reigns.

Of course, nothing is set in stone at this time, but it would certainly shake up the two rosters by moving Styles to Raw on Monday nights and having Reigns go to Smackdown on Tuesday nights.

Sports Keeda is reporting that the issues with Styles and the “front office” of SmackDown Live are coming to a boiling point. Just this week, his match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33 was made official, and if he loses, it may not sit well with him and his feelings about Team Blue.

If he loses at WrestleMania 33, Styles will surely be irate and say that it is the corporation once again holding him back and disrespecting him. According to Cageside Seats, it is actually Vince McMahon who wants to see AJ Styles moved to Raw and a loss to the boss’ son could force him to demand a trade.

Now, if Raw were to get a huge star such as Styles, it would mean leaving Team Blue with a gaping hole in talent. That would lead to a draft pick or exchange, which would see Roman Reigns head to Tuesday nights and SmackDown Live.

PW Insider Elite, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Roman Reigns is one of the top names rumored to switch brands in the next draft. Actually, there is the possibility that he would actually be the top big pick to switch brands and change shows.

For months and months, Reigns was stuck in feuds with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho before moving onto Braun Strowman. For WrestleMania 33, he will take on The Undertaker who just so happens to be on the roster for SmackDown Live, which goes to show you that ideas for Reigns on Raw are running thin.

A number of names are rumored to have been discussed as switching brands, but Reigns is supposedly the only one that WWE is in serious talks of moving.

AJ Styles has obviously had a lot of success on SmackDown Live, and the very same can be said for Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw, but there’s nothing wrong with a shake-up. While it may not end up being a trade, the two former world champions could switch brands this summer if WWE holds another superstar draft. A number of others could switch brands, but the trading off of these two big names could really change up the face of WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]