WWE Rumors: Stephanie McMahon Wanted John Cena To Turn Heel?

John Cena might be off making movies and trying to become the next Dwayne Johnson, but the latest WWE rumors suggest that he might have been better off trying to go the route that Stephanie McMahon wanted him to go in. According to reports from a few different outlets, Stephanie McMahon — scion of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon and current manager of Monday Night Raw — was fighting like crazy to make John Cena turn heel. Is it possible that this heel turn would have worked out better for the 16-time title winner? And is it possible that he could still turn heel before he retires for good?

According to the latest WWE rumors from WhatCulture, Vince McMahon was the most adamant against a John Cena heel turn. He figured, correctly, that turning Cena heel would be a disaster for the brand. The senior McMahon’s theory was that between the merchandise he moves and the things he does for the Make-a-Wish foundation, making him a “bad guy” in the organization would mean the end of the merchandise sales and the Make-a-Wish foundation visits.

None of that mattered to Stephanie McMahon, however, because according to the latest round of WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, she still felt that it would be better for Cena to turn heel, both for the sake of his career and for the sake of the WWE organization.

However, in hindsight, she realizes that it was a good decision to keep him as a babyface, and as she told the outlet, she’s glad that the brass didn’t listen to her.

“At one point in his career I really wanted to see him turn heel. I wanted it, as a fan, and I also thought it was the right thing to do. But it turns out I was wrong. Oh yeah, totally I did, yeah. But I’m glad we didn’t go that way. I think now it would be odd for John to turn heel. I guess never say never because anything can happen in WWE but I don’t think I would really miss it. I think that we would miss him, I don’t know that we would miss the heel turn.”

Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from Comic Book, Stephanie McMahon did more than just try to get John Cena to turn heel: she actually stopped him from getting fired! Although the details as to why Cena was going to get fired weren’t released, there was no question that the WWE made a good choice in keeping Cena as a face. The only other face in the company that had as much of an impact as Cena was Daniel Bryan, but his injury kept the fans from seeing how far, as a face, he could have gone.

“Even as a babyface, Cena usually drew as many boos as he did cheers, but WWE stayed the course and Cena eventually won everyone over – the boos he gets these days are mostly done out of respect. We thought WWE might finally pull the trigger this year in a WrestleMania feud with Undertaker, but instead of a heel turn, we may end up with Cena proposing to Nikki at the end of their mixed tag match with The Miz and Maryse.”

