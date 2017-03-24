TaKari Christie’s Book Is Coming And She’s Putting Mom Jackie Christie On Blast

Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie has a lot to be worried about because the long-promised tell-all book written by her estranged daughter TaKari Christie is on its way. TaKari has been talking about releasing a book about her life for years, even before her own mother found fame on a VH1 reality show. Those who are familiar with Jackie and Doug Christie won’t want to miss out on this one either because TaKari is putting everyone on blast.

Jackie and TaKari have always had a strained relationship and the oldest daughter of the Basketball Wives LA star was ultimately raised by her grandmother. Now TaKari is claiming in her new book Lights to a Shadow: The Ta’Kari Lee Christie Story that Jackie Christie is the reason that her real father spent time in prison according to Hollywood Street King.

TaKari Christie wrote in an excerpt from her book about how her father told her a few years back that he knew Jackie Christie snitched on him. She wrote that her dad told her that he knew the feds were coming to get him and before they did, he visited TaKari at her grandmother’s house, giving her balloons and a dozen red roses. Then TaKari’s dad said he went home to wait for law enforcement to come and pick him up.

In another excerpt from TaKari Christie’s book, she wrote about her half sister Chantel’s second birthday party. TaKari wrote about how she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the luxurious lifestyle that the Christie family was living in and that she was still living with her grandmother in a house that was infested with roaches.

If those are just the samples from TaKari Christie’s book, the rest of the story about her life is sure to be an interesting read. A quote from TaKari Christie’s upcoming book was shared by The Shade Room.

“I’m not the product of love or just anybody… I’m the product of Washington’s most prominent drug dealer and a fierce gold digger… Who, when it all came crashing down, was the only thing left of a past that was supposed to be forgotten… This is my TRUTH.”

This isn’t the first time that TaKari has put Jackie Christie on blast. Just last year TaKari’s son was burned in a freak daycare accident. As the Inquisitr previously reported, out of desperation, TaKari started a GoFundMe account to get help paying for the child’s care.

When Basketball Wives LA fans and others familiar with the story of Jackie Christie’s estranged daughter learned about the fund, Jackie was put on blast for not coming to the aid of her injured grandson. A lot of people couldn’t believe that Jackie would just abandon them and pretend that she didn’t know what was going on up in Seattle with her estranged daughter when the news had become so public.

After quite a bit of pressure to help TaKari and her baby, Jackie Christie responded and claimed that she was being extorted for money by her daughter. This prompted others including Matt Barnes and Evelyn Lozada to make hefty donations to TaKari Christie’s Gofundme account and exceed the goal amount that she needed in order to properly care for her son.

It looks like all of that help might have even given TaKari Christie the reprieve she needed in order to get her book done. TaKari has been threatening to expose her estranged mother Jackie Christie by writing a book about her life for years. Even back in 2011, Tattle Tailz reported on the tell all that TaKari had planned. It looks like the title has changed and TaKari may have shifted the focus a bit to tell the story of her own life rather than explain the complicated relationship that she has with her mother. Either way, TaKari’s new book will still put Jackie Christie’s family business on display and probably in a way that she would prefer to keep under wraps. It looks like this time, Jackie won’t be able to shut it down.

The announcement of TaKari Christie’s new book comes right on the heels of Season 6 of Basketball Wives LA, which premieres in April. Jackie Christie will be featured on the new season and so will TaKari’s GoFundMe donor Evelyn Lozada. That almost guarantees that Evelyn will bring up the drama from last year about TaKari and her son as well as Jackie’s claims that she was being extorted.

