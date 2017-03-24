Scheana Marie And Robert Valletta Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta just made their romance Instagram official.

One month after the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed her relationship during a red carpet appearance, she and her boyfriend made their second red carpet appearance at the Power Rangers premiere in Westwood, California, and shared a couple of photos from the event on their Instagram pages.

Along with Valletta’s tag, Scheana Marie captioned the photo below with the phrase, “It’s morphin’ time,” and added a blue heart emoji.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta attended the event with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and a short time prior, Madix spoke of their relationship.

“[Scheana Marie] and her new boyfriend have known each other for a really long time, but I think only really maybe Kristen [Doute] had met him before because he does a lot of charity work,” Madix explained during an interview with The Daily Dish. “But he’s definitely not somebody that Scheana was talking to regularly.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay had been seen together for the entirety of Vanderpump Rules, but as Season 5 came to an end last year, so did their marriage, and just weeks after confirming the news with the press, Scheana Marie was spotted with Valletta.

“I don’t think [she] really ever even expected what happened to go that way. I don’t think she ever expected to see this guy over the holidays and [develop feelings],” Madix explained. “I think it’s a funny testament to how things change over time in life, and you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Scheana Marie’s divorce from Mike Shay was confirmed on December 1, 2016, and two weeks later, Valletta shared a photo of the two of them together at what appeared to be a Christmas party in Beverly Hills. In the weeks that followed, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta kept their relationship on the down low before ultimately going public in February.

Valletta also posted a photo of himself and Scheana Marie at the Power Rangers premiere.

“It’s morphin time. I can’t wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I’m just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie,” he captioned the photo below.

Throughout their relationship, Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have gone on at least a couple of trips together; one which took them skiing in Big Bear and another that took them to the beaches of Hawaii for Scheana Marie’s dad’s birthday.

“[Robert]’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed to Us Weekly during the iHeart Radio Music Awards earlier this month. “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes… Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Also during the interview, Scheana Marie revealed that her boyfriend would have the choice of filming or not filming when it comes to the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, and she’ll be fine with his decision either way.

Filming for Season 6 begins in May.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

