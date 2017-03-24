WWE News: Jim Ross Provides Heartbreaking Update On Wife’s Death

Jim Ross is a wrestling legend who subsequently became an entrepreneur, complete with his own line of barbecue sauces and a hilarious but accurate podcast. However, the latest WWE news surrounding him is, unfortunately, extremely tragic. Sadly, his beloved wife died in a car crash yesterday, and he’s absolutely devastated as a result. This morning, Ross provided a heartbreaking update on his wife’s sudden passing, and everyone in the wrestling world mourned with him as he shared his loss.

Ross’s wife, Jan, died after sustaining injuries to her brain and skull. She was only 55 years old when she passed away.

In their latest round of WWE news, The New York Post reported that Jan Ross was riding home on her Vespa when she was hit from behind by a car. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced in critical condition after it was determined that she suffered extensive injuries to her brain and skull.

“A priest came in to deliver last rites to my wife,” he shared at the time.

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

Almost immediately after the WWE news hit about Ross’s wife, an outpouring of support came from all over the wrestling world.

According to IWNerd, Jerry “The King” Lawler was one of the first to offer his condolences on his Twitter page.

My heart hurts so tonight for my friend & partner, @JRsBBQ on the sudden & tragic loss of the love of his life, Jan. pic.twitter.com/D1V1yXVA3Y — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 23, 2017

“Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who introduced Jim to his wife, also expressed his grief.

My dear friend @JRsBBQ I remember the night you met Jan in West VA like it was yesterday. We are all here for you in this tragedy. #JanRoss — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 23, 2017

Chris Jericho remarked that Jan Ross was the definition of a “cool chick.”

#JanRoss was my definition of a “cool chick”. Always fun to chat with about music & Ill never forget her smile. My prayers to her & @JRsBBQ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 23, 2017

Bruce Prichard, who hosts Something to Wrestle With Radio, remarked that Jan and Jim were at their wedding, and he too was heartbroken over the loss.

@JRsBBQ and his beautiful wife Jan at our wedding. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jXeEZwecAB — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) March 23, 2017

According to Fox Sports‘s latest round of WWE news, the accident happened near the couple’s home in Oklahoma. Jan wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“Jan Ross was involved in an accident Monday night near their Oklahoma home. She was riding a Vespa without a helmet when it was hit by a teen driving a car. Jan Ross suffered multiple skull fractures and brain injuries, underwent surgery and was in a medically induced coma, as doctors sought to relieve swelling on her brain. Jan Ross was 55. The wrestling world offered its sympathy to Jim Ross.”

#JanRoss was ALWAYS very nice to me and Devon. Met her at WWF NY in 2000. My deepest condolences to @JRsBBQ and his family. GOD BLESS.???? — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 23, 2017

God bless the Jim Ross and his beautiful wife may she rest in peace — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to @JRsBBQ and the family. May God give you strength right now. I’m sorry Jim. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 23, 2017

